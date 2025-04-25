"They're not only meeting me, they're meeting Tiger": TCU's Jack Bech honors late brother ahead of draft day 2

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech's emotional statement highlighted the connection he maintains with his late brother as he awaits his NFL draft selection.

Jack is expected to be picked in the second round on Friday. His brother, Tiger Bech, was a Princeton football alum who was tragically killed in the New Orleans truck attack on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.

On Friday, Jack talked about his brother's presence in his life during an interview with ESPN that was posted on its Instagram account.

"Whatever team gets me, they're not only meeting Jack Bech, but they're meeting Tiger Bech," Jack said.

Tiger caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns with Princeton, and was also an accomplished return specialist. He earned All-Ivy League second team honors in 2017 and 2018. After his football career, Tiger transitioned to a successful career as a stockbroker.

Tiger was a huge support to his brother Jack Bech

Jack Bech elaborated on this sentiment in an interview with NBC News on Thursday.

"Two-for-one special," Bech said. "You're not only getting me, you're getting Tiger, too. I feel like I have another person in me pushing me and taking me to those levels."

Tiger Bech's dedication to supporting his younger brother was extraordinary. Despite working on Wall Street, he flew from New York to Texas for each of Jack's home games last fall.

"It was awesome," Jack said. "He was literally going broke. I mean, he was in debt for coming to all my games,."

Jack has found multiple ways to honor his brother's memory throughout the draft process. Most visibly, he wears Tiger's Rolex watch — the same watch he wore when he was killed. The timepiece, given to Tiger by their father after his Princeton graduation, serves as a permanent reminder of their bond.

"I'm never going to wash it, I'm never going to fix it, I'm going to keep it just the way it is," Jack said on Tuesday, via 'The Pivot' podcast. "It's another one of those reminders, just always keep on pressing. This isn't for me, this is for my brother, this is for my family, this is for all the people who have helped me get to this point of my life."

The Bech family will gather at Jack's high school in Lafayette, Louisiana, to watch the draft.

