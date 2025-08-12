"They're not to be taken seriously": Dak Prescott ridiculed mercilessly by Chris Broussard for bold promise of NFC championship game for Cowboys

Chris Broussard didn’t mince words when reacting to Dak Prescott’s preseason confidence.

On Monday’s First Things First, the sports commentator likened the Dallas quarterback’s NFC Championship prediction to the harmless overconfidence of a child challenging a pro athlete.

"Really, it is been 30 years. Dak, you don't even have your best player signed up. The team is falling apart ... I'm not even mad at Dak. I'm not even going to go off on the, oh, here we go again. They're talking about the Super Bowl. They're not to be taken seriously," Broussard said.

Broussard argued the Cowboys’ situation doesn’t support Dak Prescott’s optimism.

He pointed to a 30-year absence from the conference title game, unresolved roster issues and what he views as an eroding team structure.

Rather than lashing out, Broussard said he saw the comment as something to chuckle over rather than take at face value.

The discussion stemmed from Prescott’s pregame interaction with Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on Sunday.

During the brief exchange, the Cowboys quarterback reportedly suggested they’d see each other in the NFC Championship. The meeting took place before Dallas’ preseason opener, a game Prescott didn’t play in.

Dak Prescott's face harsh reality check from NFL executives

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

A separate league-wide survey conducted by The Athletic reflected similar doubts. In a poll of 50 executives, coaches and scouts, Dak Prescott ranked 12th among veteran quarterbacks entering 2025.

The panel slotted him in the “Tier 2” category, alongside players like Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts, describing that group as solid but inconsistent in delivering elite performances.

Several evaluators said they respect Prescott’s accuracy and mobility but see a pattern of shortcomings in crucial games.

One defensive coordinator told the publication that Prescott is capable of steady production but can be contained if forced into a high-volume passing role.

Another coach said the 10th-year veteran’s playoff track record reinforces doubts about his ability to win the NFL’s biggest contests.

Dak Prescott’s résumé remains a mix of individual earnings and modest postseason results. He has led the league twice in average annual salary but owns only two career playoff wins.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season under former coach Mike McCarthy, who reached the playoffs in three of his five years but never got past the divisional round.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer inherits a roster that still has unresolved questions, including the status of star talent and the depth needed for a long postseason push.

