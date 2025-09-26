"They doing Russell Wilson so dirty": RGIII rips into Richard Sherman for questioning ex-Seahawks teammate's Hall of Fame candidacy

Veteran Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson has been benched by the New York Giants after a 0-3 start to the season. The Giants are starting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart over Wilson for their Week 4 clash.

The decision came in the wake of underwhelming performances from the former Seattle Seahawks star, especially against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. His former Seattle teammate Richard Sherman questioned the ten-time Pro Bowler's Hall of Fame candidacy after his latest failure.

"He was a winning football player in Seattle, and people were saying, 'Hey, winningest football player,' all this good stuff, all these accolades," Sherman said. "And now you get to go on your own and prove, 'I'm this great quarterback who's gonna be dominant,' and it just hasn't worked out."

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III, who also goes by RGIII, ripped Sherman for his criticism of Wilson in a post on X. He felt Wilson was being disrespected, comparing the praise Eli Manning received for his two Super Bowl wins with the Giants despite not performing to that level for his entire career.

"They doing Russell Wilson so dirty," RGIII wrote. "I never hear former teammates attack Eli Manning and his record or how he performed outside of the 2 Super Runs they had. They show him the respect he has earned and appreciate him for helping them win at the highest level. That ain’t right."

Richard Sherman asked to "judge" Russell Wilson's success without Seahawks' Legion of Boom

Talking about Russell Wilson's legacy, Sherman, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks, said that the veteran quarterback's career should be looked at in two halves: his career with Seattle's legendary secondary, the 'Legion of Boom', and his career without them.

"I think you gotta judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there. He had a legendary defense, the success he had. And then without that legendary defense, the success he's had. Without that legendary defense, he's 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants."

Wilson's decline was a lingering question among the Giants fanbase after he signed a one-year deal with the franchise in the offseason. It got more evident in the opening three weeks of the season, casting a dark cloud over the quarterback's future with the team.

