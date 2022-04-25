"They still have to come down on price" - NFL analyst on what Cleveland Browns need to do in order to trade QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's status as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns continues to be in question as the 2022 NFL Draft swiftly approaches. The team's signing of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson proved to be the writing on the wall for the Heisman Trophy winner's time with the team.

NFL analyst Jeff Darlington was a guest on ESPN's "Get Up" and spoke about what he feels the Browns need to do in order to move their beleaguered signal caller:

"They still have to come down on price if the Browns want to be able to unload Baker Mayfield. Not only when it comes to draft capital, but also when it comes to the amount of salary that they're going to pick up."

Darlington added:

"This is a player that is guaranteed $19 million this coming season. So if the Browns are going to unload him before the draft, teams are going to have to find a way to get convince the Browns to come down on price."

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, which is only a few days away. The Cleveland Browns will likely look to trade Mayfield before the draft or immediately after its conclusion, which is when they will have a better idea of their personnel.

Will Baker Mayfield have a starting job in 2022?

Baker Mayfield's chances of earning a starting job in the NFL in 2022 continue to become slimmer as the 2022 NFL Draft approaches. Most teams already have their starting quarterbacks in place for the upcoming season.

The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are the two teams that have been linked to the former University of Oklahoma standout. The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock, Jacob Eason and Geno Smith in the quarterback position.

Lock has made the least of his opportunities in his three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Eason only has five passing attempts in the league and Smith has been a backup for four seasons behind former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Carolina Panthers have publicly said all of the right things in support of incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold. However, last season, which was Darnold's first with the team, was a failure.

Midway through that season, the team signed former franchise savior Cam Newton to try and salvage the year, but nothing positive came from the signing.

Baker Mayfield, who was selected a few spots ahead of Darnold in the 2018 NFL Draft, could certainly be considered an upgrade for the Panthers. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Panthers are not actively looking to trade for the Browns quarterback before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6.

Stay tuned as the the upcoming draft will provide more answers than questions, especially on the Baker Mayfield situation.

