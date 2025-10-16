"They only text when you win": Mike Vrabel reveals he reached out to Brian Callahan after Titans' firing

The Tennessee Titans decided to part ways with Brian Callahan as their head coach on Monday. Since taking over in January 2024, he could only muster a 4-19 record. This season, he has just one win under his belt while posting a 1-5 record. Their disappointing 20-10 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 was the final straw for the franchise.New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reached out to Brian Callahan after his firing to share some words of encouragement. He coached the Titans for six seasons (2018-2023) before being replaced by Callahan.&quot;Of course I did,&quot; Vrabel said. &quot;I mean you don't wanna see anybody that shares a job with you let go. That's a tough feeling. With family and school, whether it's in college or pro, we're in the media every single day.&quot;There's a human element to this that I don't wanna forget. I just remember all those coaches or people that reached out after I was let go. And I think that's important, because nobody texts you when you lose, they all text you when you win.&quot;On Tuesday, the Titans named Mike McCoy as the interim head coach until they find a suitable replacement. He has previous experience in this position with the then San Diego Chargers. McCoy believes that this experience will prove to be an asset for his journey with the Titans.&quot;It's invaluable,&quot; McCoy said. &quot;Because nobody knows until you're in this role. You think you're ready. You're not ready. There's so many things that come up on a daily basis that you have to deal with.&quot;Titans quarterback Cam Ward shares his thoughts on Brian Callahan's firingTitans rookie starting quarterback Cam Ward spoke about Brian Callahan's departure from the team during Wednesday's media availability.He stated that while he feels bad about the firing, it doesn't change their daily routine to prepare for games.&quot;I think from a day-to-day process, it really doesn't change anything,&quot; Ward said. &quot;Noy only for myself to the other players on the team. We still have our routine and installs of games that go through. Nothing has changed.&quot;I think the biggest thing is you just feel for him (Brian Callahan) just because he's like what he's done before me to get to this point all just go to draft prep through offseason training camp work. You know, how he's helped me get to this point. So I feel for him but, I mean, from a process standpoint, no change.&quot;Mike McCoy will make his first start as the Titans head coach when they take on the Patriots on Oct.19.