"They trading my boy" "Browns do shady stuff": Shedeur Sanders injury status sparks wrongdoing uproar from fans ahead of Week 8 game vs. Patriots

By Nishant
Published Oct 25, 2025 18:33 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (Credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders has hit a roadblock just days after getting promoted to the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback. He will be listed as questionable for the team's Week 8 game against the New England Patriots on Saturday. The fifth-round pick has picked up a back injury, leading to Bailey Zappe's elevation from the practice squad.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the update via her X handle on Saturday.

"#Browns Shedeur Sanders will be listed as questionable with a back injury for the #Patriots game, and Bailey Zappe will be elevated off the practice squad, source says," Cabot tweeted.
"Sanders' back tightened up on him and the #Browns are elevating Zappe out of caution. If Sanders wakes up feeling okay on Sunday, he can still serve as the No. 2."
Fans rushed to the comment section to share their opinions about the latest update on Shedeur Sanders.

"Oh nah they trading my boy," one fan said.
More joined to argue in the former Colorado Buffaloes' QB's favor.

"Sure… We all watched him in college, we know if never dealt with injuries while being the most hit QB," one fan commented.
"they going to need him cuz dillion bout to have a hard time out there with that young patriots team," one comment read.
While some fans added a new perspective to the debate.

Fans were expecting to see Shedeur Sanders in action after the Browns traded Joe Flacco. Many believed the rookie would be preferred over Dillon Gabriel in the upcoming weeks. However, this setback might have pushed Sanders' debut even further. The severity of his injury and return timeline would determine when and if he will get to throw his first pass this season.

NFL insider hints at Shedeur Sanders trade

Browns insider Tony Grossi thinks that the Browns might part ways with Shedeur Sanders. In Thursday's episode of "The Really Big Show," he said the Browns have enough backup to handle the business without Sanders, even if things don't pan out with Dillon Gabriel.

"They're covered if that opportunity arose, because first, you got Zappe, who could serve as an emergency number," Grossi said. "Two until DeShaun Watson [Gets back]."

Sanders was the consensus top-three pick entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but fell to the fifth round. The Browns drafted two quarterbacks with two healthy and one injured quarterback already on the roster. Kenny Pickett was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders and Flacco joined the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite all the drama and QB room shakeup, Sanders has yet to suit up for his first snap. He spent most of the time as the Browns' QB3, and now that he was named the backup, he has suffered a blow to his back.

