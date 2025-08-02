  • home icon
  • "They treated him better than 31 other teams": Tony Grossi dismisses narrative on Browns mistreating Shedeur Sanders 

"They treated him better than 31 other teams": Tony Grossi dismisses narrative on Browns mistreating Shedeur Sanders 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 02, 2025 04:00 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

After being overlooked in the first four rounds of this year's NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders landed with the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. However, he was not the only rookie QB the team drafted as they also acquired Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick. The Browns also brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel this offseason.

Amid the four-way contest for the QB1 job at training camp, reports have surfaced about the Browns considering Shedeur Sanders as the least prioritized player on the quarterback depth chart. This sparked debates about the team mistreating the rookie and overlooking the possibility of giving him a chance to prove his worth.

However, analyst Tonny Grossi dismissed this narrative. During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland on Friday, he questioned the situation while highlighting how the Browns are the only ones who did not mistreat Sanders.

"I don't understand it at all," Grossi said. "They complicated their own situation by drafting him when they did. After, you know, their evaluation that Dukkib Gavruek was better. Let's take him in the third round. They had enough quarterbacks right there to conduct a competition."

"And then they drafted Shedeur in the fifth round. Why? Well the GM and the owner both said because value. He was worth more than a fifth-round pick. So I don't know why the Browns are like the bad guys in what's going on here. That they mistreated him. They treated him better than 31 other teams."
Joe Flacco is projected to take over as the starting quarterback of the team this upcoming season. Kenny Pickett returned on Friday after missing three sessions due to a hamstring injury. Some experts and analysts believe that the team is also looking at Dillon Gabriel as an option.

Tony Grossi refutes reports of Shedeur Sanders giving Dillon Gabriel competition for QB1 job

Coach Prime's son has reportedly gotten the fewest reps on the field in training camp. Tony Grossi refuted claims of Shedeur Sanders giving tough competition to Dillon Gabriel for a spot on the roster.

Grossi also expressed his confidence in Kenny Pickett emerging as the QB1 of the team in 2025.

"There are people still writing that the Browns have a four-man quarterback competition. I don't believe it," Grossi said. "I think Pickett has the chance first, and I think they want to see Dillon Gabriel sooner.
"Now where Flacco fits, I have no idea. And Shedeur (Sanders) is just going to ride the pines. They didn't give him a chance against the first team for a reason. I don't think they think Shedeur is ready yet, and that's why they didn't let him face the first team. Which I think is BS! I wanted to see him."
There is still a chance for Shedeur Sanders to prove his talent during the team's upcoming preseason games. Only time will tell if the Browns decide to give Coach Prime's son an opportunity ahead of their Week 1 clash against the Bengals in September.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
