"They wanted Sam Darnold back": NFL analyst casts doubt on J.J. McCarthy hype while predicting Vikings' total wins in 2025 NFL season

J.J. McCarthy has been tipped to lead the Minnesota Vikings' offense in the 2025 season. The quarterback missed his rookie season due to a tear in his right meniscus during preseason that required surgery.

While many feel that McCarthy will lead the Vikings to success next season, analyst Ross Tucker is still not entirely sure about the QB being the right man for the team.

"J.J. McCarthy, this will essentially be his rookie season," Tucker said on the SKOR North - Minnesota Sports show on Monday. "Now, I will say this, I think it was against the Raiders he played in the preseason last year. He looked awesome. I was like, 'He looks amazing.' But it's not just his rookie year. You know, he missed so much practice time.

"It would be unusual if he didn't have some serious growing pains. And I'll say this too, guys, no matter what the Vikings say about McCarthy and how much they love him, and you know, he's the guy, they wanted (Sam) Darnold back."

Tucker continued:

"And then, when they weren't going to get Darnold back, they wanted Daniel Jones back, right? Like, and they were offering these guys pretty darn good money."

Tucker also said that he predicts the Vikings to win between seven to nine games next season.

Darnold led Minnesota's offense expertly last season. The QB took the Vikings to the playoffs, where they lost to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

However, the Vikings chose to release Darnold after his one-year deal expired. The QB signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

J.J. McCarthy excited to play with Vikings teammates amid OTAs

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy - Source: Getty

After recovering from his knee injury, J.J. McCarthy returned for the Vikings' OTAs this past week. On Wednesday, the QB opened up on his return to the field.

“It feels amazing,” McCarthy said. “When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, really take the most out of it. There’s just nothing better than being out here with the boys, playing some ball.”

McCarthy is expected to be the Vikings' QB1 next season. He will face competition from Sam Howell for the starting role.

Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer are also available in the Vikings' QB room.

