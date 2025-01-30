"They will never learn" - Chiefs fans in disbelief over Eagles RB Saquon Barkley's comments 

Kansas City Chiefs fans are not happy with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's recent comments ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Shortly after winning the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, Barkley said in an interview, "Whoever plays us next, good luck."

This sparked a variety of reactions from Chiefs fans on X/Twitter, who hit back at the MVP candidate for his words.

"Keep that same energy. Better not throw up a dud!" one fan wrote.

"Hot take...Saquon will not get 75 yards rushing in the big game," another fan said.

"Historically, when offenses have a game like that they follow it up with a paltry performance. Also, the Chiefs D is miles better than the Redskins. Plus, there's no luckier team than the Chiefs," one fan added.

"He's never played against Mahomes in a Playoff game let alone Super Bowl game! Ol' Saquon don't know what's coming!" a fan wrote.

Saquon Barkley looking to be the difference-maker for Philadelphia against Kansas City

The upcoming Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is a rematch from their Super Bowl meeting in 2023. In that game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs emerged victorious in a classic back-and-forth battle.

It marked the beginning of two straight Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs, and now, three straight Super Bowl appearances. Should the Chiefs emerge victorious on February. 9, they'll become the first team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls in a row. However, this Philadelphia Eagles team is much different this time around.

While Jalen Hurts remained at quarterback, flanked by receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonte Smith, the Eagles' backfield acquired the services of Saquon Barkley. The former New York Giant signed with the Eagles this past offseason and has put on a dominant 2024 campaign behind Philadelphia's stout offensive line. His performance this year has been so impressive that he's up to win the NFL MVP award.

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Barkley will be a completely different factor that the Chiefs will have to account for this time around. However, the Chiefs are a slightly different-looking group heading into the rematch as well. With newly-acquired speedster Xavier Worthy joining the offense, and the Chiefs defense one of the more dominant groups in the NFL this past season, the Eagles will likely have a tougher time getting things rolling on offense than in previous rounds.

Regardless of who ends up lifting the Lombardi trophy when all is said and done come Super Bowl Sunday, both teams are poised to put on yet another classic game for the ages. Super Bowl LIX goes down from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9.

