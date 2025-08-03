  • home icon
  • "This is becoming laughable" - Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina blasts Elon Musk’s X for misidentifying her as Josh Harris' "white" wife

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:04 GMT
Regina is the agent of her son Jayden Daniels [Image credits: GETTY]
Jayden Daniels’ mom, Regina, is in the headlines more than the Washington Commanders' quarterback himself. She is her son's manager and pretty much controls his every move. On Sunday, Regina took a shot at Elon Musk.

Earlier, a video surfaced from the Commanders' training camp. Regina also visited the camp to support her son. The team's star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, can also be seen in the video. He walks in, hugs Regina and the Commanders' owner, Josh Harris.

A fan asked X's (fka Twitter) AI tool Grok if the woman McLaurin hugged is really Daniels' mother and if so, why does she look so different? The AI tool seems to have fumbled as it said that the woman in the video is Josh Harris' wife, Marjorie Harris, and not Regina.

The botch caught the attention of Regina, who took to X to take a shot at Elon Musk, calling his AI tool laughable.

"This is what we have come to," she wrote. "At this point this is becoming laughable. We really believe any and everything. Oh and make up stuff. But carry on."
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels defends his mother Regina's actions

Jayden Daniels and his mother, Regina, share a joyous bond. Wherever the Commanders' QB goes, she follows him like a shadow. Daniels has no issues with his mother being there for him.

In an interview with SportsCaster in February, Daniels even defended his mother's protective nature.

"That's my dawg, man," he said. "I love my mom. She crazy ... she's very protective but I mean, that's what mother's do ... She supports me through it all and I wouldn't want to have any other mom ever."

With the Commanders preparing for their upcoming preseason matchup against the New England Patriots, it'll be interesting to see if Daniels will get to make any throws.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Edited by Krutik Jain
