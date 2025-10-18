“This clown gets worse by the day”: NFL fans rip Aaron Glenn as Jets HC compares Justin Fields to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 18, 2025 19:46 GMT
Aaron Glenn x Justin Fields x Josh Allen collage (Credits: IMAGN)

Jets coach Aaron Glenn stirred up fan reactions on Friday after drawing parallels between Justin Fields and MVP quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Glenn made the comparison while defending Fields’ prolonged time in the pocket. This led to nine sacks in last week’s 13-11 loss to Denver.

Jets Videos shared the clip of Glenn’s press conference on X on Saturday.

"This clown gets worse by the day, comparing Fields to Allen and Jackson," one fan said.

"This is the ship he wants to sink on, huh? Wow," another fan said.
"Dudes mental clock is a broken sun dial," a fan said.

More reactions came in.

"I'm getting sick of Glenn not going to lie," one fan said.
"Man I thought Aaron Glenn was going to be a great coach. He seems absolutely lost. Should've know when he pushed Rodgers out," another fan said.
"Those guys are MVPs and Fields is 0-6. Just a thought," a fan said.

During his media availability, Glenn responded to criticism over Justin Fields’ release time. He pointed out that Allen and Jackson also tend to extend plays but don’t face the same level of scrutiny. Per ESPN, Fields’ average time to throw is 3.01 seconds compared to Allen’s 2.91 and Jackson’s 2.87.

Glenn said that people give Allen and Jackson more leeway, while Fields is judged harshly for similar habits. He said that some of Fields’ best games have come when he’s held the ball around three seconds. Glenn said Fields must speed things up on quick-developing plays but emphasized that holding the ball is part of his quarterback’s style.

Justin Fields vows to be more aggressive vs. Carolina

NFL: London Games-Denver Broncos at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Justin Fields said he’s played too cautiously this season. He hasn’t thrown an interception through six games. Fields said he will have a more aggressive approach moving forward.

"I've always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you just have to find that healthy balance between trying to maybe fit it in smaller windows and just letting it rip," Fields told reporters on Wednesday.

The Jets will host Carolina on Sunday without star receiver Garrett Wilson, who is questionable with a knee injury after missing practice all week.

Wilson has started 57 straight games, and rookie Arian Smith is expected to step in alongside Josh Reynolds if Wilson can’t go.

