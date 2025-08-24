  • home icon
  "This could come to haunt him": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders makes bold claim on Browns' 53-man roster

“This could come to haunt him”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders makes bold claim on Browns' 53-man roster

By Prasen
Modified Aug 24, 2025 01:32 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the preseason, but the biggest question wasn't about their win column. It was about headline-grabbing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and whether he survives final roster cuts.

Sanders' inconsistent preseason saw him complete 58.6% of passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and 19 rushing yards in two games. After the game, Sanders was asked if he felt he belonged on the Browns’ 53-man roster. His response was pure confidence:

“Obviously,” he told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon with a smile. “I feel like I’ve put in the work… I think about myself in a high regard.”
But not everyone was impressed. NFL fans swarmed social media with blunt takes on Sanders’ comments. One fan wrote,

“This could come to haunt him.”
Another added, “wouldn’t even be good in the CFL.”
One X user wrote, "he's not gonna make it."
"He should pray they send him to waivers or trade him, so he can learn behind a real QB on a real team," tweeted another.
One fan wrote, "He probably might make the practice squad."
"Good luck in the CFL," commented another.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t tipped his hand, but with roster cutdowns on the horizon, the decision is out of Sanders’ control.

Shedeur Sanders stats tonight

The Browns defeated the Rams 19-17 on Saturday, but Sanders had a tough night under center. He entered the game in the third quarter behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel and struggled to find rhythm against constant pressure.

In nearly half a game, Sanders completed just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards and was sacked five times. His first four drives failed to produce a first down, as holding the ball too long stalled possessions.

Despite a forgettable day, Sanders’ overall preseason stats are decent for a fifth-round rookie. However, the Browns’ QB battle with Dillon Gabriel remains intriguing. Gabriel posted 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, with only two sacks in the preseason.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
