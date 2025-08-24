“This could come to haunt him”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders makes bold claim on Browns' 53-man roster

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the preseason, but the biggest question wasn't about their win column. It was about headline-grabbing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and whether he survives final roster cuts.Sanders' inconsistent preseason saw him complete 58.6% of passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and 19 rushing yards in two games. After the game, Sanders was asked if he felt he belonged on the Browns’ 53-man roster. His response was pure confidence:“Obviously,” he told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon with a smile. “I feel like I’ve put in the work… I think about myself in a high regard.”But not everyone was impressed. NFL fans swarmed social media with blunt takes on Sanders’ comments. One fan wrote,“This could come to haunt him.”SM Highlights @SMHighlights1LINK@UnderdogNFL This could come to haunt himAnother added, “wouldn’t even be good in the CFL.”Owen Dever @odever_77LINK@UnderdogNFL wouldn’t even be good in the CFLOne X user wrote, &quot;he's not gonna make it.&quot;𝗖𝘆𝗿𝗲𝘅 ☀️ @SsjcyrexLINK@UnderdogNFL Aaaand he's not gonna make it&quot;He should pray they send him to waivers or trade him, so he can learn behind a real QB on a real team,&quot; tweeted another.Kyouma @kyoumacapitalLINK@UnderdogNFL He should pray they send him to waivers or trade him, so he can learn behind a real QB on a real teamOne fan wrote, &quot;He probably might make the practice squad.&quot;DCU Enthusiast @Giavotella_170LINK@UnderdogNFL He probably might make the practice squad&quot;Good luck in the CFL,&quot; commented another.JoshLaGuardia01 @JGuardia01LINK@UnderdogNFL your spot is taken buddy, good luck in the CFL🫡Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t tipped his hand, but with roster cutdowns on the horizon, the decision is out of Sanders’ control.Also read: &quot;He needs to be cut&quot;: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets sacked twice after making massive error vs. Rams in preseason gameShedeur Sanders stats tonightThe Browns defeated the Rams 19-17 on Saturday, but Sanders had a tough night under center. He entered the game in the third quarter behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel and struggled to find rhythm against constant pressure.In nearly half a game, Sanders completed just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards and was sacked five times. His first four drives failed to produce a first down, as holding the ball too long stalled possessions.Despite a forgettable day, Sanders’ overall preseason stats are decent for a fifth-round rookie. However, the Browns’ QB battle with Dillon Gabriel remains intriguing. Gabriel posted 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, with only two sacks in the preseason.Also read: &quot;Browns are sabotaging Shedeur Sanders in 4K&quot;: NFL fans react as rookie gets &quot;zero&quot; protection &amp; different play calling in preseason game vs. Rams