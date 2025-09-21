Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown are two of the best players at their respective positions, but for some reason, Hurts has struggled to connect with Brown this season.In the team's season opening win against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown was targetted just once, hauling in an eight-yard reception. The following week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown was once again ineffective in the passing game.Brown was targetted eight times grabbing five receptions, but was limited to 27 receiving yards against Kansas City.Hoping for a big game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, Brown had no catches in the first half.With Brown having a silent first-half, fans were livid about Hurts' inability to get his best pass-catching option going.Here's how fans reacted on X:&quot;Hurts gotta be the guy rn. Rams not playing. AJ brown out there doing cardio,&quot; one fan said about AJ Brown not being involved.&quot;AJ Brown should toss Jalen in the garbage can after the game,&quot; a fan said for Brown not being targetted that much this season&quot;The Eagles have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Saquon Barkley.Only Jalen Hurts and Kevin Patullo could make it look this difficult,&quot; a fan said about Hurts' recent struggles.More fans expressed their anger with Brown not being involved and with Hurts struggling with all the weapons he has on the Philly offense. Some fans even think a change of scenery could benefit Brown.&quot;Trade AJ Brown if you’re not gonna use him. This sh*t is criminal,&quot; a fan replied.&quot;The Eagles have plenty of talented options on offense for Jalen Hurts.. Saquon Barkley is AMAZING but can’t keep just running it to him. That scoring drive is how you mix it up ! Find AJ Brown,Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert.. options!&quot; said a fan who thinks the team needs to utilize Brown more.&quot;Free AJ Brown Jalen hurts stinks,&quot; a fan said following the Eagles' offensive woes.After a rocky first half, AJ Brown has been targetted in the second halfNFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: GettyAfter having an unproductive first half, AJ Brown came up with a few big plays early on in the second half.On the Philadelphia Eagles' first drive of the second half, Brown had two receptions on two targets for 46 yards including a 38-yard reception.With 2:16 left in the third quarter, Brown is now up to four catches for 61 yards on six targets. Brown is having a productive second half, which most Eagles fans are used to.Brown has posted three-consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 reciving yards, and has shown year after year that he can be one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.