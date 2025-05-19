"This is a curse": NFL fans react to Donald Trump's VP gifting Pope Leo XIV custom Bears jersey

NFL fans on social media expressed dismay after U.S. Vice President JD Vance presented Pope Leo XIV with a custom Chicago Bears jersey. Several users on X described the jersey presentation as a "curse" that could affect the Bears' upcoming season.

During his official Vatican visit Monday, Vice President Vance met with Pope Leo XIV as part of a U.S. delegation that included Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Vance delivered a letter from President Donald Trump and the First Lady extending an invitation for the Pope to visit the United States.

Fan reactions ranged from superstitious horror to bemused disbelief.

"This is a curse," wrote one user.

"Oh god it's fucking over" posted another user.

Not all responses focused on superstition.

One fan commented, "If the calls don't go our way Roger is gonna have some explaining to do."

Another use wrote: "Don't think JD Vance has anything to do with good luck but okay."

Among the gifts exchanged was a Chicago Bears T-shirt featuring the Pope's name, according to AP News. The Vice President presented the head of the Catholic Church with copies of St. Augustine's works, "The City of God" and "On Christian Doctrine." In return, Pope Leo XIV gave Vance a bronze sculpture with the Italian phrase "Peace is a fragile flower" and a coffee-table book featuring the papal apartments.

Pope Leo XIV's true sports allegiances clash with the Bears' gift

Pope Leo XIV Meets With JD Vance And Marco Rubio, The Day After Inauguration Mass - Source: Getty

Robert Francis Prevost, who adopted the papal name Leo XIV, has connections to different sports teams that have been documented before his elevation to the papacy.

While Prevost was born in Chicago, suggesting possible Bears fandom, his most notable sports connection appears to be with Villanova basketball. According to Yahoo Sports, Prevost earned his Bachelor's degree from Villanova University.

He previously retweeted celebrations of the men's basketball team's national championship victory in 2016. The NCAA quickly highlighted this connection following his election as Pope.

Regarding Chicago sports teams, contradictory information has circulated. ABC reportedly said Prevost supports the Chicago Cubs, despite growing up on Chicago's South Side.

However, his brother directly contradicted this claim in statements to WGN News, insisting Prevost "was never, ever a Cubs fan" and "always a Sox fan." The brother noted their mother supported the Cubs while their father favored the Cardinals.

