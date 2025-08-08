"This dude is a PROBLEM" - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Buccaneers' $18,100,000 weapon for Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield, and analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the new receiver is a problem.The Buccaneers selected Emeka Egbuka in the first round with the 19th overall pick to give Mayfield another weapon on offense. As he continues to have success in training camp, Orlovsky believes Egbuka will be a problem for defenses this season.&quot;I’m telling yall. This dude is a PROBLEM. Already. He’s also gonna get matchup 3/4 weekly,&quot; Orlovsky wrote.Egbuka joins a stacked Buccaneers receiver room that features Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, and Tez Johnson, among others.Egbuka was a star receiver for Ohio State last season, as he helped the Buckeyes win the national championship. Egbuka finished the year recording 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last season with Ohio State.Baker Mayfield heaps praise on Emeka EgbukaEmeka Egbuka should have a big role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and Baker Mayfield has been impressed with him.Egbuka has been getting plenty of reps with Evans and Godwin easing themself into training camp. As Mayfield has been throwing to Egbuka, he expects the rookie to have a big season this year.&quot;On a day like today, where Mike [Evans] was not practicing, you can put Emeka anywhere, and that really is the truth,&quot; Mayfield said to reporters, via Sportingnews. &quot;It is fun to have a guy like that that is that intelligent and does not act like a rookie, his head is not spinning, and who is able to do it and handle it the right way, and it raises the standard for everybody else.&quot;Mayfield also took time to praise Egbuka's skills while appearing on New Heights, which will add to the hype of the rookie receiver heading into Week 1.“Ok, you know how you just can’t teach guys leaving the ground to catch the ball? It’s always grounded when [Egbuka] catches it,” Mayfield said on New Heights. “He keeps moving. There’s YAC potential out the wazoo there. But he’s just so damn smart. And he’s willing to block, willing to do everything we ask him to do. But then, I mean, we can plug-and-play him at any of the three receiver spots right now. It’s pretty exciting.”With Godwin uncertain for Week 1, Egbuka could be starting the opening week, and if he does, Mayfield has confidence the rookie will have success.Tampa Bay opens up its season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.