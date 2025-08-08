  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Baker Mayfield
  • "This dude is a PROBLEM" - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Buccaneers' $18,100,000 weapon for Baker Mayfield

"This dude is a PROBLEM" - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Buccaneers' $18,100,000 weapon for Baker Mayfield

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 08, 2025 12:31 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Buccaneers' $18,100,000 weapon for Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield, and analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the new receiver is a problem.

Ad

The Buccaneers selected Emeka Egbuka in the first round with the 19th overall pick to give Mayfield another weapon on offense. As he continues to have success in training camp, Orlovsky believes Egbuka will be a problem for defenses this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m telling yall. This dude is a PROBLEM. Already. He’s also gonna get matchup 3/4 weekly," Orlovsky wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Egbuka joins a stacked Buccaneers receiver room that features Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, and Tez Johnson, among others.

Egbuka was a star receiver for Ohio State last season, as he helped the Buckeyes win the national championship. Egbuka finished the year recording 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last season with Ohio State.

Ad

Baker Mayfield heaps praise on Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka should have a big role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and Baker Mayfield has been impressed with him.

Egbuka has been getting plenty of reps with Evans and Godwin easing themself into training camp. As Mayfield has been throwing to Egbuka, he expects the rookie to have a big season this year.

"On a day like today, where Mike [Evans] was not practicing, you can put Emeka anywhere, and that really is the truth," Mayfield said to reporters, via Sportingnews. "It is fun to have a guy like that that is that intelligent and does not act like a rookie, his head is not spinning, and who is able to do it and handle it the right way, and it raises the standard for everybody else."
Ad

Mayfield also took time to praise Egbuka's skills while appearing on New Heights, which will add to the hype of the rookie receiver heading into Week 1.

“Ok, you know how you just can’t teach guys leaving the ground to catch the ball? It’s always grounded when [Egbuka] catches it,” Mayfield said on New Heights. “He keeps moving. There’s YAC potential out the wazoo there. But he’s just so damn smart. And he’s willing to block, willing to do everything we ask him to do. But then, I mean, we can plug-and-play him at any of the three receiver spots right now. It’s pretty exciting.”
Ad

With Godwin uncertain for Week 1, Egbuka could be starting the opening week, and if he does, Mayfield has confidence the rookie will have success.

Tampa Bay opens up its season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications