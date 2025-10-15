“This dude sucks” “There goes Justin Jefferson's performance”: NFL fans react as J.J. McCarthy returns to practice ahead of Week 7 game vs. Eagles

J.J. McCarthy could return to the Minnesota Vikings lineup sooner rather than later. The second-year quarterback returned to practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While his status for the game is undecided, he could make his first appearance since Week 2.

McCarthy did not impress in his first two games. Despite leading his team to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, he was a clear downgrade when compared to Sam Darnold, who led the team in 2024, and Carson Wentz, who started since Week 3.

NFL fans, especially those concerned with fantasy football, were unhappy to see him return. Most were afraid of the idea of Justin Jefferson's performance going down due to the quarterback, affecting their fantasy football teams in the 2025 season:

"This dude sucks", said one fan.

"Fuck. There goes Justin Jefferson's fantasy performance", a second fan wrote.

"Wild to think they had Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones on their roster and decided to go with JJ McCarthy. For fantasy, it’s a nightmare. For reality, it’s painful to watch", said a second fan.

Knute @KCH_Investing Looks like Jefferson will continue to have a stinky year

Net @NetWorthNotes JJ you better throw it to JJetas bro

ホセ @carlosf833 @SleeperNFL @SleeperVikings He bout to ruin my season

Vikings insider is unsure whether McCarthy will take the job back from Wentz

Vikings insider Judd Zulgad is unsure whether the team will remove Wentz from the starter lineup. With the Vikings sitting with a 3-2 record, and McCarthy returning from injury, he believes that Wentz could keep the job for the rest of the season.

"It's gonna be interesting. And given how this team is constructed, cause if this was just sort of a bad team, and J.J. was given the keys, and they're like 'hey, kid, whatever happens, happens, but we just want you to develop'. But this team just doesn't have that. This team has a certain amount of pressure to win. So if Carson Wentz wins, I don't think you can take him away. This is going to put them in a really, really interesting place if he plays well."

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his career dwindled after a great start with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

