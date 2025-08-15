"This should be so far beneath him" - Nick Wright rips Mike Florio for floating "conspiracy" on Rashee Rice's case after Jordan Addison's suspension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in March 2024. His hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 despite pleading guilty on the same day, July 17, as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, who received a three-game suspension on Thursday for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.
Addison was arrested in July 2024 for driving under the influence. While the Vikings' WR has already received a suspension for less significant charges, Rice can suit up for the Chiefs' season opener.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared a theory about Rice and Addison's case.
"Jordan Addison and Rashee Rice pleaded guilty THE SAME DAY. Addison will miss the first three games of the season. Rice will be available for four (and likely five) high-profile games. Source: "Maybe I'm a conspiracy theorist, but this is odd," Florio wrote.
Fox Sports' Nick Wright didn't seem pleased with Florio's theory and slammed him for the statement. He shared his feelings about the PFF analyst via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
"I’ve known Mike for nearly 20 years & I do consider him a friend. But this should be so far beneath him," Wright wrote. "Addison was suspended under a different policy & it’s a totally different process. He of course knows this, but go ahead and anonymously quote a “conspiracy theorist.”
Florio hit back at Wright, calling the response anything but friendly. He added that he is open to discussing and debating it.
A delayed hearing means Rashee Rice will be able to play in some crucial fixtures and might return before the postseason. Many believe that the NFL favors the Chiefs, and this decision adds more fuel to the fire.
How many games can Rashee Rice play before the suspension verdict?
The Chiefs will play four high-voltage games before Rashee Rice's hearing on Sept. 30. Rice will be available for the team's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.
On Sept. 14, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 59 rematch. The Chiefs will then go up against the New York Giants on Sept. 21.
Rice's last regular-season outing before his appearance before the officials will be against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on September 28.
Reportedly, Rice is expected to receive a six to eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
