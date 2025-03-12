“This is fu**ing nuts” - NFL fans go wild after Vikings sign Will Fries to $88,000,000 contract in free agency

The Minnesota Vikings signed Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million contract on the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The offensive guard spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts after the franchise took him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared the news to X on Tuesday, tweeting:

"BREAKING: The #Vikings are signing former #Colts G Will Fries to a 5-year, $88M deal, bolstering their offensive line, per @JFowlerESPN . Fries, one of the top guards available in free agency, started 31 games over four seasons with Indianapolis."

Fans shared their reaction to the Vikings bolstering their offensive line. @Kevk_18 labeled the deal as nuts:

"This is f**king nuts. Lmfao. 5/88"

@hatefirstsports believes the Vikings are due for a regression with J.J. McCarthy replacing Sam Darnold under center:

"All for JJ to return them to their losing ways?"

@dantelhudson compared the first two days of the legal tampering period to the 2016 NBA offseason, where plenty of money was given out:

"This is the 2016 nba free agency all over again Jesus"

@nflteasertakagi noted that the nine sacks their offensive line allowed in their 27-9 postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams may have played a factor:

"They saw what happened to Sam Darnold and thought enough was enough."

@neverEnough32 questioned the deal:

"Giving a 5 year deal to someone who started 31 games in 4 years is wild"

@cardinalcards hinted that there may be pressure on 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell:

"if KOC can’t win a playoff game this year with all of here huge signings….."

Will Fries is returning from a major injury

Will Fries saw limited playing time as a rookie, appearing in just three games. But he made 16 appearances, with nine starts, in 2022 after being named the full-time starter in Week 10.

Fries started the entire 2023 season, however, those 17 games account for more than half of his total starts in the NFL. He was in the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup for the first five weeks last season and was playing great football, appearing poised for a breakout season.

Unfortunately for Fries and the Colts, he suffered a fractured right tibia in Week 5 that ended his year.

The Minnesota Vikings clearly believe the injury is a non-issue that he should bounce back after making him one of the highest-paid offensive guards in the league.

