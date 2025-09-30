“This guy’s football IQ is around room temp”: NFL fans react to George Pickens’ clueless confession on Cowboys vs. Packers tie game

  • home icon
By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 30, 2025 20:48 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

It seems like George Pickens’ brawn greatly outweighs his wits.

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver is facing criticism online for his limited understanding of the NFL rulebook. This comes after the Cowboys played to a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. That was brand new territory for Pickens, who said:

“I’ve never been a part of a tie in my life. I didn’t even know football worked like that.”
People were quick to respond to his comments.

“Knew this guy’s football IQ was around room temp,” noted one person.
“This happens literally every time there’s a tie. Donovan McNabb said the same thing,” said someone else.
“That’s wild. You’d think someone would’ve told him the OT rules by now,” said a fan.
After Packers kicker Brandon McManus drilled a 34-yard field goal in overtime Sunday, Pickens assumed they’d be playing another quarter of football until there was a winner. It’s not the first time an NFL player has been baffled by the rules. In 2008, the Philadelphia Eagles played to a 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. Afterwards, Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb admitted not knowing ties were possible.

Others online are calling for ties to be eliminated from the game.

According to the rules of overtime in the regular season, each team must have at least one possession unless the team that kicks off to begin the session scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession. If that doesn’t happen, then whoever scores more points on their possession compared to the other will win.

If that doesn’t happen within 10 minutes, which was the case on Sunday, then it’s a tie.

Pickens earning praise from Jerry Jones

He may not have impressed people with his knowledge of the rules, but Pickens has made a strong impression on the Cowboys' owner.

Jerry Jones praised the former Pittsburgh Steeler for his performances on the field early on this season.

“He’s an exemplary teammate. He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday,” said Jones.
Pickens had eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal after being traded to Dallas in the summer. Trading Micah Parsons has given Jones some cap space, which could secure Pickens as a secondary receiver to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb missed their game against the Packers with a high ankle sprain.

After four games, Pickens leads the Cowboys with 300 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, one more than he had in Pittsburgh a season ago.

He can equal his career-high of five TD catches in a single season on Sunday when the Cowboys battle the New York Jets.

