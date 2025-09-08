  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “This guy is trying to bait Tyreek Hill”: NFL fans react as Dolphins WR gets trash-talked in elevator after 33-8 blowout loss vs. Colts

“This guy is trying to bait Tyreek Hill”: NFL fans react as Dolphins WR gets trash-talked in elevator after 33-8 blowout loss vs. Colts

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:27 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill had an interesting moment with a fan after the Miami Dolphins' 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. In a clip going viral on social media, a Colts fan trash-talked the wide receiver after his team's disappointing season opener.

Ad

The fan asked Hill how it felt to start the year with a 0-1 record during an elevator ride. Hill responded with a calm tone, trying not to escalate the situation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their thoughts on the viral clip while saying that the person was trying to rage-bait Tyreek Hill after the Dolphins' disappointing start to the season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad

Others mentioned how it was disrespectful toward NFL players to try and trash-talk them after a loss.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Tyreek Hill had a difficult time finding any momentum against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He finished the night with just 40 receiving yards for four catches. Shane Steichen's team took an early lead, thanks to a 24-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader in the first quarter.

They continued their offensive dominance throughout the first half. Quarterback Daniel Jones scored two total touchdowns, followed by another field goal by Shrader to give the Colts a 20-0 lead.

Ad

In the second half, Spencer Shrader and Daniel Jones continued to light up the scoreboard. The only time the Dolphins found the end zone was when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with De'Von Achane for an 11-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the damage was already done for Mike McDaniel's team to make any realistic comeback.

Tyreek Hill shares thoughts on disappointing season-opening loss to the Colts

After the game, Tyreek Hill shared his unfiltered thoughts on starting the 2025 season with a loss.

Ad
"This is a big kick in the ball for us," Hill said (as per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques).
Ad

Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify after finishing second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. That left Hill unhappy with the outcome, and he hinted at the possibility of exiting.

However, the wide receiver ended up staying in Miami but had already lost the trust of his teammates because of his comments, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins next take on the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept.14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications