“This guy is trying to bait Tyreek Hill”: NFL fans react as Dolphins WR gets trash-talked in elevator after 33-8 blowout loss vs. Colts

Tyreek Hill had an interesting moment with a fan after the Miami Dolphins' 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. In a clip going viral on social media, a Colts fan trash-talked the wide receiver after his team's disappointing season opener.The fan asked Hill how it felt to start the year with a 0-1 record during an elevator ride. Hill responded with a calm tone, trying not to escalate the situation.Fans shared their thoughts on the viral clip while saying that the person was trying to rage-bait Tyreek Hill after the Dolphins' disappointing start to the season.Neal Nicholas @FootballGod247LINK@_MLFootball Wow this guy is trying to bait Tyreek! 😅Shane Colin @ShaneColin321LINK@_MLFootball Trying to bait that crash out check $$$Others mentioned how it was disrespectful toward NFL players to try and trash-talk them after a loss.Boutros @elnanobuiltLINK@_MLFootball People need to stop trash-talking after games. Leave it to the players to handle their business on the field. Nobody wants to hear all the negative things from work after you clock out.Jason Khamoro @JasonKhamoroLINK@_MLFootball This is loser behavior…Dineratto @dinerattoLINK@_MLFootball The guy was desperate for moneyMovie Media @MovieMediaXLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Bruh, leave the dude alone once’s he’s off the field. It’s so simple.Tyreek Hill had a difficult time finding any momentum against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He finished the night with just 40 receiving yards for four catches. Shane Steichen's team took an early lead, thanks to a 24-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader in the first quarter.They continued their offensive dominance throughout the first half. Quarterback Daniel Jones scored two total touchdowns, followed by another field goal by Shrader to give the Colts a 20-0 lead.In the second half, Spencer Shrader and Daniel Jones continued to light up the scoreboard. The only time the Dolphins found the end zone was when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with De'Von Achane for an 11-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.Unfortunately, the damage was already done for Mike McDaniel's team to make any realistic comeback.Tyreek Hill shares thoughts on disappointing season-opening loss to the ColtsAfter the game, Tyreek Hill shared his unfiltered thoughts on starting the 2025 season with a loss.&quot;This is a big kick in the ball for us,&quot; Hill said (as per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques).Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJLINKDolphins WR Tyreek Hill: “This was a big kick in the balls for us.”Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify after finishing second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. That left Hill unhappy with the outcome, and he hinted at the possibility of exiting.However, the wide receiver ended up staying in Miami but had already lost the trust of his teammates because of his comments, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.The Dolphins next take on the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept.14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.