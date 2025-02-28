"This is insane": NFL fans buzz as Kentucky DB Maxwell Hairston stuns with blazing 40-yard dash at 2025 Combine

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston sent NFL fans into a frenzy with his 40-yard dash time on Friday. The junior DB put on a show on his second run, beating his previous time of 4.30 and posting a more impressive 4.29 record. As soon as he finished the run, he knew he had made something remarkable and other players joined him to celebrate that performance.

Many fans were surprised by that performance and took to social media to hype up the run and note that players are getting faster by the year.

"this is insane," one fan wrote.

"You know a dudes fast when he’s still clocking 4.29 at 60 yards …. Before gearing down 😎," another fan said.

Others said such performance probably made Maxwell Hairston jump rounds in the upcoming NFL draft and even mentioned a team that could "cook" with him on the roster.

"Congrats young man you just jumped a round or 2," one fan said.

"Into the second round he goes," another fan said.

"He's an Eagle. Maxwell Hairston if you are reading this DENY any other teams from your talents. Let Howie cook with you 😈," another fan wrote.

Maxwell Hairston announced he would enter the NFL draft after three years with the Wildcats. In three seasons, he posted 87 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and six interceptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He's coming off a 15-tackle, two-forced fumble, one-interception and four-pass defended season in Kentucky.

Maxwell Hairston entered the top 10 fastest DBs in Combine history with today's run

Maxwell Hairston posted a historic run in the 2025 NFL Combine 40-yard dash. The defensive back beat his time again, posting a 4.28 record later on. This number places him among the 10th fastest DBs in Combine history. Using "All Eyes DB Camp" list, this run puts Hairston at No. 7 among the fastest defensive backs of all time. He ties DeMarcus Van Dyke, Champ Bailey and Rod Woodson.

The list has Darrell Green at the top (4.15), followed by Deion Sanders (4.21), Ike Taylor (4.25), Sam Shields (4.25), Tariq Woolen (4.26) and D.J. Turner (4.26), respectively.

It remains to be seen how impactful this run will be for his draft stock, but fans were pleasantly surprised by his speed. Hairston could prove his value at this event and persuade a team to take a risk by selecting him.

