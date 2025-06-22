Caleb Williams began his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears last year. After being acquired as the No.1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, he was named the team's starting quarterback during his rookie season. Williams could only muster a 5-12 record in Year 1 with the Bears.

Amid his offseason preparations, Caleb Williams took some time off to hit the music stage. On Saturday, a clip of the Bears quarterback at the 2025 Summer Smash music festival went viral.

In the video, Caleb Williams hit the stage with rappers Yeat and Don Toliver. He danced on the stage with the rappers as they debuted a few new songs.

Fans reacted and shared their thoughts on the Bears quarterback joining the musical festivities.

"This is why Jayden (Daniels) is a 1 year wonder because you don't see anyone inviting that virgin to stuff like this," one fan commented.

"Most famous Bears QB," another fan said.

"If Caleb and Ben Johnson fulfill their potential the level of stardom our QB will achieve is going to be unreal," this fan wrote.

"Look at my QB," another fan said.

"Look at the 2025 NFL MVP man," one fan commented.

In his debut NFL campaign, Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after the disappointing season and brought in Ben Johnson as his replacement. Now, fans are expecting the quarterback to showcase his full potential under the guidance of an offensive guru like Johnson.

Caleb Williams does not hesitate to diss the Packers fan base

Before heading to the Summer Smash Music Festival, the Bears quarterback was in New York attending the Fanatics Fest. During a panel interview, Caleb Williams was asked about his worst fan interaction to date.

The 2022 Heisman winner mentioned last year's 'Lambeau Leap' incident and called out the Packers fan base for their behavior.

"One of mine was probably at Green Bay," William said, "I mean, they suck, but it was after the game. After we won at Lambeau. Uh 1-0 at Lambeau right now. We obviously try to do the 'Lambeau Leap' and we actually try to jump in the crowd where our fans were and they (Packers fans) just, they started throwing everything at you."

"They push you off and the Lambeau Leap, it's a real leap... You actually have to high jump basically. And then they're pushing you, pushing your face. Yeah, that was probably then."

That 24-22 win against the Packers at their home stadium brought an end to the Bears' 10-game losing streak. Caleb Williams put up 148 yards and one touchdown passing in that showdown. This was after their 19-20 loss to them at Soldier Field in November 2024.

