"This is Jerry Jones' approach": NFL insider reveals Cowboys progress on Micah Parsons $40,000,000 contract extension 

The Dallas Cowboys picked up Micah Parsons' fifth-year option of his four-year, $17 million rookie contract. That means that the 4x Pro Bowler is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season. If the Cowboys want to retain Parsons, they have to quickly move ahead with negotiations and offer him a second contract.

Micah Parsons spoke about his interest in getting a renewal from the Cowboys. Parsons is okay with not being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league as long as the deal is justifiable. However, Jerry Jones and his team are yet to finalize a deal with their star player.

On Saturday's episode of the Rich Eisen show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero spoke about the Cowboys' situation with Micah Parsons. He highlighted the linebacker's age while stating that he expects to be paid over $40 million a year.

"Micah, because he's young, he's younger even than Miles Garrett, obviously going into his second contract, he's the one that you would anticipate that's going to be over $40 million per year."

Pelissero then talked about how he feels the Cowboys have not made it very far in their negotiations with the 4x Pro Bowler.

"Like everything else, the Cowboys, it just doesn't sound like they're really far down the road no with getting Micah's deal done. This is just kind of Jerry's approach to this.....I think we've got a pretty good idea of what the numbers are going to to be...." (TS-8:10 onwards)

Former Cowboys star talks about Micah Parsons' contract extension with the Cowboys

During an interview with The Sun, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shared his thoughts on the linebacker's contract situation. Romo predicted that Jerry Jones and his team would eventually give Parsons an extension.

"I think there's a great chance (that the Cowboys extend Parsons)," Romo said. "The Cowboys are not in the business of letting great players leave the building, so I think you'll see Micah signing a long-term contract soon and both sides will be happy."

Last year, the Cowboys provided both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with multi-million-dollar extensions. Thus, Micah Parsons is the only star player remaining who needs to be given a new deal.

The upcoming mandatory minicamp and the linebacker's participation will provide more clarity on the situation.

