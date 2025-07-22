"This isn't for Jerry Jones" - Micah Parsons claps back at Cowboys billionaire owner over contract dispute

Micah Parsons is still awaiting the long-term contract extension that he believes he deserves, and now he is growing impatient. On the first day of the Dallas Cowboys' preseason camp on Tuesday in Oxnard, California, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl pass rusher said there was &quot;not much movement&quot; on his contract talks with Jerry Jones.“I want to be here,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here... I’m doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn’t for Jerry.”Jones seemingly criticized him for missing six games with an ankle injury in 2024 during a press conference on Monday.“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,&quot; Jones said. &quot;So there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”When asked about the comments, Parsons said:&quot;I'm gonna talk to him... At the end of the day, I'm here for my teammates. I'm not here to please another grown man.&quot;The timeline of his change in tone aligns with what he said during mandatory minicamp last month:&quot;Still hanging tight. Like I said, it's up to him. He gives the green light on everything, so hopefully something's done by next month.&quot;Former Jets GM rips into Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons commentsJerry Jones' comments about Micah Parsons have drawn widespread condemnation. On Tuesday's episode of &quot;First Take,&quot; Kevin Clark called it yet another example of the billionaire prioritizing publicity over success. And former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared a more scathing perspective on it on Dan Patrick's show.According to him, said comments were &quot;stunning and unnecessary.&quot;“It’s the cost of doing business,&quot; Tannenbaum said. &quot;Nobody knows that better than Jerry Jones, who was one of the architects of the collective bargaining agreement.“Parsons is going to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL. Every day you don’t get that deal done, the more expensive it gets,” Tannenbaum continued.The Cowboys' first preseason game is against the Los Angeles Rams on August 9. Kickoff is at 6 pm CT.