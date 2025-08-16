"This is a nice marriage": NFL analyst breaks Sam Darnold's fit in Seahawks offensive system under Mike Macdonald

Sam Darnold made his preseason debut for the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback joined on a three-year deal worth $100.5 million in March. During his preseason debut, Darnold completed all four passes attempted for 34 passing yards.After his performance against the Chiefs, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah had high praise for the quarterback's chemistry with the Seahawks offense. He said that Sam Darnold looked comfortable on the field and expects him to succeed under Mike Macdonald's offense.&quot;He (Sam Darnold) olooked very comfortable and they made it very easy on him,&quot; Jeremiah said on NFL GameDay. &quot;I don't know what the average depth of target was in the first half. It was not much. It wa a lot of quick hitters for Sam. Get him in a rhythm. Get him comfortable. You can tell he's not new to this sytem.&quot;This is not somebody that's going to a new location, has a whole new system to learn. He's very comfortable. You can tap into his athleticism and move him around a little bit. You saw a lot of action, a little swing here out into the perimeter where you've got guys that can run after the catch, Steve. This is a nice marriage between a scheme and player.&quot;The Seahawks secured a 33-16 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday. Drew Lock recorded 129 yards and two TDs passing, while rookie Jalen Milroe tallied 46 passing yards for the team.Former NFL star turned-analyst impressed with Sam Darnold's performance against the ChiefsRetired NFL star turned analyst Louis Riddick was impressed with what he saw from Sam Darnold during his preseason debut for the Seahawks. Riddick wrote on social media about the quarterback.&quot;Sam Darnold looking nice...,&quot; Riddick tweeted.Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPNLINKSam Darnold looking nice…Last season, Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings. He took over as the QB1 after rookie J.J. McCarthy was sidelined for the season due to an injury as the Vikings qualified for the playoffs with a 14-3 record.However, they lost to the Rams in the wild-card playoff round. Darnold tallied 4,319 yards and 35 TDs passing.The Seahawks take on the Packers in their final preseason game next week. They then kick off week 1 with a showdown against the 49ers at Lumen Field on Sept. 7.