"This is offensive" - NFL fans call out RG III for "hate" post on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese flagrant foul controversy

Fans reacted to NFL star RGIII's take on the incident surrounding WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on Saturday, when the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 93-58. The highlight of the night was Clark committing a hard foul on Reese in the third quarter.

Ad

Caitlin Clark tried to smack the ball out of Angel Reese's hands, which led to Reese falling on the court. She got up fuming while Clark walked away from her. The Indiana star received a flagrant 1 foul for the incident. RGIII, in a tweet, stating how Angel Reese hates Caitlin after what transpired on the court.

"After watching Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn't like Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate," RGIII tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans, though, called out the ex-NFL star for hate-mongering.

"Oh FFS. This is offensive. These are two women at the top of their sport who are fierce competitors. This kind of basketball play happens every night in the NBA, but in the WNBA it's somehow personal? Come on now. Delete this nonsense," one commented.

"That was pretty flagrant and aggressive, I like Clark but that was uncalled for, that's not basketball," one fan said.

Ad

"A black woman gets flagrant foul and dragged online, and the Black man in the room calls her hateful? You're not protecting women. You're protecting the system that profits off her pain," another wrote.

"That's wild that that's your take away from her receiving that flagrant foul...I mean what player doesn't react at times to a hard foul," this fan said.

Ad

"Clown behavior here from RG3. I guess when a qb is hite late and OL runs to his defense that's hate. Keep it between the line w/o the extra," another wrote.

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the flagrant foul and asked fans not to perceive it as a personal matter.

"Let's not make it something that it's not," Clark said. "It was just a good play on basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their disrection. .... I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."

Ad

Patrick Mahomes once heaped praise on Caitlin Clark

In February 2024, while Clark was in college, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Clark's game and also joked about how he wouldn't want to go one-on-one against her on the court.

"Just a tremendous player, a tremendous person," the three-time Super Bowl winner said.

"She loves playing at Iowa and she's going to be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and she'll got to the WNBA and dominate there as well. .... Hopefully, I never have to play her one-on-one because she'll for sure be getting buckets on me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark went as the No.1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. In her rookie campaign, she helped them to the playoffs while being honored as the WNBA Rookie Of the Year and WNBA All-Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.