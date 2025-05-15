"This one is weird and creepy" - NFL world reacts to Vikings' 2025 schedule release video with fans getting tattoos

The Minnesota Vikings' social media team, like all other franchises, had its personal Super Bowl on Wednesday. All NFL teams released their schedules on Wednesday, and in recent years, this has been the perfect opportunity to play around in social media with a release video.

Ad

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans always make good use of the schedule release. However, the Minnesota Vikings had a curious idea. The franchise had some of their fans tattooing references from their 2025 opponents, which, for obvious reasons, is a step forward from the common animated videos.

As such, with fans grading almost all schedule releases, opinions on what the Vikings did for the 2025 season were not positive.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This one is weird and creepy. People really did that? I hope not", disapproved one fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Not gonna lie, this is lame", said another.

"This is awful", said a third fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Complete schedule for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025

Week 1: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 9/8, 7:15 p.m)

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 9/14, 7:20 p.m)

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals (9/21)

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, 9/28, 8:30 a.m)

Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (London, 10/5, 8:30 a.m)

Week 6: bye week.

Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles (10/19)

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football, 10/23)

Week 9: at Detroit Lions (11/2)

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (11/9)

Week 11: Chicago Bears (11/16)

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (11/23)

Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (11/30, 3:05 p.m)

Week 14: Washington Commanders (12/7)

Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, 12/14, 7:20 p.m)

Week 16: at New York Giants (12/21)

Week 17: Detroit Lions (Christmas Day, Thursday 12/25, 3:30 p.m)

Week 18: Green Bay Packers (1/4/2026)

Ad

The Vikings have a rarity on their schedule. They'll be playing two straight games away from the U.S., with Kevin O'Connell's team traveling to play in Ireland in Week 4 and going to the United Kingdom a week later.

They'll hope to build from the 14-3 record in the previous season, where they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More