  • "This one is weird and creepy" - NFL world reacts to Vikings' 2025 schedule release video with fans getting tattoos

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 15, 2025 01:34 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
The Vikings' schedule release had a risky idea - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings' social media team, like all other franchises, had its personal Super Bowl on Wednesday. All NFL teams released their schedules on Wednesday, and in recent years, this has been the perfect opportunity to play around in social media with a release video.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans always make good use of the schedule release. However, the Minnesota Vikings had a curious idea. The franchise had some of their fans tattooing references from their 2025 opponents, which, for obvious reasons, is a step forward from the common animated videos.

As such, with fans grading almost all schedule releases, opinions on what the Vikings did for the 2025 season were not positive.

"This one is weird and creepy. People really did that? I hope not", disapproved one fan.

"Not gonna lie, this is lame", said another.
"This is awful", said a third fan.
Complete schedule for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025

  • Week 1: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 9/8, 7:15 p.m)
  • Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 9/14, 7:20 p.m)
  • Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals (9/21)
  • Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, 9/28, 8:30 a.m)
  • Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (London, 10/5, 8:30 a.m)
  • Week 6: bye week.
  • Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles (10/19)
  • Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football, 10/23)
  • Week 9: at Detroit Lions (11/2)
  • Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (11/9)
  • Week 11: Chicago Bears (11/16)
  • Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (11/23)
  • Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (11/30, 3:05 p.m)
  • Week 14: Washington Commanders (12/7)
  • Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, 12/14, 7:20 p.m)
  • Week 16: at New York Giants (12/21)
  • Week 17: Detroit Lions (Christmas Day, Thursday 12/25, 3:30 p.m)
  • Week 18: Green Bay Packers (1/4/2026)
The Vikings have a rarity on their schedule. They'll be playing two straight games away from the U.S., with Kevin O'Connell's team traveling to play in Ireland in Week 4 and going to the United Kingdom a week later.

They'll hope to build from the 14-3 record in the previous season, where they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

