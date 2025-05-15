"This one is weird and creepy" - NFL world reacts to Vikings' 2025 schedule release video with fans getting tattoos

The Minnesota Vikings' social media team, like all other franchises, had its personal Super Bowl on Wednesday. All NFL teams released their schedules on Wednesday, and in recent years, this has been the perfect opportunity to play around in social media with a release video.
Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans always make good use of the schedule release. However, the Minnesota Vikings had a curious idea. The franchise had some of their fans tattooing references from their 2025 opponents, which, for obvious reasons, is a step forward from the common animated videos.
As such, with fans grading almost all schedule releases, opinions on what the Vikings did for the 2025 season were not positive.
"This one is weird and creepy. People really did that? I hope not", disapproved one fan.
"Not gonna lie, this is lame", said another.
"This is awful", said a third fan.
Complete schedule for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025
- Week 1: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 9/8, 7:15 p.m)
- Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 9/14, 7:20 p.m)
- Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals (9/21)
- Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, 9/28, 8:30 a.m)
- Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (London, 10/5, 8:30 a.m)
- Week 6: bye week.
- Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles (10/19)
- Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football, 10/23)
- Week 9: at Detroit Lions (11/2)
- Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (11/9)
- Week 11: Chicago Bears (11/16)
- Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (11/23)
- Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (11/30, 3:05 p.m)
- Week 14: Washington Commanders (12/7)
- Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, 12/14, 7:20 p.m)
- Week 16: at New York Giants (12/21)
- Week 17: Detroit Lions (Christmas Day, Thursday 12/25, 3:30 p.m)
- Week 18: Green Bay Packers (1/4/2026)
The Vikings have a rarity on their schedule. They'll be playing two straight games away from the U.S., with Kevin O'Connell's team traveling to play in Ireland in Week 4 and going to the United Kingdom a week later.
They'll hope to build from the 14-3 record in the previous season, where they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.
