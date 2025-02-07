"This is a real-life friendship": Deebo Samuel clears the air on wearing AJ Brown jersey at Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel addressed the controversy surrounding his choice to wear Eagles star AJ Brown's jersey at Super Bowl Radio Row.

Samuel and Brown share a deep connection as friends since their draft preparation. Both receivers work with agents Tory Dandy and Jimmy Sexton and maintain regular communication with each other.

Speaking on the "Up & Adams" show on Feb. 7, 2025, Samuel highlighted how their relationship transcends team rivalries:

"It's just, this is the support that I have for him. You know, we still talk twice a week. You know, whether he's having one of these roller-coaster weeks, I'm having one of these.

"He loves my son, like he always asking, where his little DJ," Deebo Samuel stated. "This is like a real-life friendship. We're not here to be like, 'Yo Jalen this. Brock this.' Like that's not what we do."

San Francisco had a disappointing 6-11 season. Deebo Samuel's production dropped to 670 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with an additional 136 rushing yards and one score on 42 carries.

The jersey choice raised eyebrows among 49ers fans, particularly given the Eagles eliminated San Francisco from the 2022 playoffs in the NFC Championship game.

Deebo Samuel's speculations continue

While 49ers general manager John Lynch publicly backed Deebo Samuel, speculation grew about his future. He enters 2025 in the final year of his contract, potentially as the team's fourth receiving option behind Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and a returning Brandon Aiyuk.

"A good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players out of here," Lynch emphasized during his season-ending press conference (Jan 7).

Brown, meanwhile, continues his stellar career trajectory. He secured his third straight All-Pro selection and topped 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in six NFL seasons. The Eagles star now seeks redemption in Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City.

The matchup resurrects memories of Super Bowl LVII, where Brown recorded six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 38-35 loss. He repeated those exact numbers in this year's NFC Championship victory over Washington.

