"This was very unorthodox" - Former 102-win HC decodes Cowboys' intentions on hiring Brian Schottenheimer 

In a move that has sparked considerable discussion, the Dallas Cowboys have promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, following the departure of Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator, has huge shoes to fill despite lacking prior head coaching experience.

Speaking on NFL Network Saturday, former NFL head coach Ron Rivera offered his perspective on the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to promote Schottenheimer.

“This was very unorthodox," Rivera said. "But the idea and the thought process, as far as I'm concerned, and I do believe this is they wanted to keep the offense as similar as possible."

"If there's one thing you can do is you can change your defense easily. It's a lot easier to do that than it is offensively, but to change your offensive game plans, the whole philosophy, the whole thought process, that's a very difficult thing,” he explained.

Brian Schottenheimer's promotion gets heavily scrutinized as Cowboys finalize coaching setup

Schottenheimer, son of the late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, brings extensive coaching experience to the table, including roles with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

He joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022, collaborating primarily with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The following season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, and head coach McCarthy assumed play-calling duties. Under their leadership, the Cowboys boasted the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game.

However, the 2024 season threw a slew of insurmountable challenges. The offense tanked terribly, averaging 327.5 yards and 20.6 points per game. Dak Prescott's season-ending injury played a massive part in the team's struggles. Despite these setbacks, Schottenheimer’s promotion reflects the organization’s confidence in his leadership and familiarity with the team’s offensive framework.

Franchise owner Jerry Jones came out defending his decision, highlighting Schottenheimer’s understanding of the team and his leadership qualities. Jones acknowledged the risks associated with the hire but emphasized the importance of continuity and Schottenheimer’s rapport with key players on the roster.

While Schottenheimer assumes his new role, the Cowboys have also announced the hiring of Nick Sorensen as the special teams coordinator. Sorensen previously worked with Schottenheimer in Jacksonville, adding a layer of familiarity to the coaching staff.

The decision to promote from within, especially given Schottenheimer’s limited head coaching experience, has elicited mixed reactions. While some praise the move for maintaining offensive consistency, others express concern over his track record.

As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Schottenheimer as he starts his new journey with high expectations set by the organization and its ultra-demanding and impatient fan base.

