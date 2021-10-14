This whole situation makes me sad - Kyle Shanahan on how Jon Gruden's departure will affect families and Raiders organization

For nearly a week, NFL headlines have been focused around now former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden issued his resignation Monday evening, days after emails that he sent years ago were released. The emails that Gruden sent were amongst the 650,000 emails that the NFL was investigating as part of the Washington Football Team investigation.

Gruden used racist, homophobic, sexist and other inappropriate language in attacks against NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership and female referees.

While NFL owners and coaches have been asked their opinions on the matter, it was San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who didn't express his concerns or support of Jon Gruden but rather the repercussions his actions will now have toward the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders team and staff.

Kyle Shanahan feels 'sad' for rest of Raiders coaching staff

NFL coaches seemed to be taking more questions about Jon Gruden than their own teams on Tuesday during weekly media appearances. While many expressed their opinions on Gruden's actions, it was the San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan who thought about the true "trickle down" effect of Gruden's actions.

Shanahan, who was on the KNBR radio show on Tuesday morning, said that he was saddened to think about how Gruden's resignation will now affect the rest of the Raiders coaching staff and players.

The Las Vegas Raiders now have Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator and assistant coach. This will clearly be an audition for Bisaccia as a possible head coach option after this season.

But the Raiders will likely interview other possible head coaches as well. Hiring a new head coach would mean that he would hire their own coaching staff. Leaving the current staff out of jobs.

"But I think that happens to kids. I show it to my kids. You're accountable for everything that you say, [everything] that comes out of your mouth. And when you put something down on paper, whatever it is, electronic paper, you're accountable forever. Look what it did to someone like Jon. And that happens to kids in schools. That happens to people all over. It's on a much bigger scale when I guess you're famous or something like that. But that's the world we live in. You've got to realize that it's not right. Just because you have a bad moment, don't think that's OK to do. You can be held accountable forever on that.--Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan said that all of these staff members, coaches and their families made the move with the team to Las Vegas and could now be out of a job when more changes are made.

Shanahan also noted that everyone is responsible for their actions and that he even stresses that to his own children about the consequences actions can have. Now, as Shanahan points out, Jon Gruden's past emails have put the in question livelihoods of his coaching staff in peril.

