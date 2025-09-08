"This is why he won’t be starting": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders rocking shades and backwards hat during Browns-Bengals showdown

Shedeur Sanders made headlines despite not playing in the Cleveland Browns' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a clip shared on social media, we see the former Colorado quarterback wearing shades and a backward cap on the sidelines at Huntington Bank Stadium. He was seen interacting with his teammates while Joe Flacco led the team's offense as the starting quarterback.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Shedeur Sanders' styling despite not seeing any time on the field.Adrian @Snaked2ULINK@taylorjsadusky This is why he won’t be starting, what is this bs dude worried bout sideline dripFastest Payout @FastestPayoutLINK@taylorjsadusky Bro ain’t ever going to start is heMovie Media @MovieMediaXLINK@taylorjsadusky Name a QB3 with more aura…. I’ll wait.Asadullah @Asad_0xLINK@taylorjsadusky Bro is Aura farmingConor O'Brien @Conor_O_MMALINK@taylorjsadusky I’ll take talent over aura all day. Sandwrs and his aura will be out of the NFL in 3 seasons.greg swindell @GregSwindellLINK@taylorjsadusky Sunglasses and a hat on sideways is far from aura. It’s ridiculousBefore the start of the season, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur Sanders as the third-string option on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel. They suffered a 16-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards. He threw two interceptions and scored one passing touchdown when he found Cedric Tillman in the fourth quarter. This gave the Browns a 16-14 lead and a chance to win the game. However, with just over two minutes remaining, Evan McPherson's 35-yard field goal sealed the victory for the Bengals.Joe Burrow had an average night during the season opener. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards and one passing touchdown. Nevertheless, the Bengals start off the 2025 season with a 1-0 record.Gilbert Arenas predicts Shedeur Sanders to join the Dallas CowboysOn last Tuesday's episode of 'The Arena', former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made an interesting prediction about Shedeur Sanders' future in the NFL.According to him, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will end up acquiring Coach Prime's son. He stated that a business guru like him could fully utilize Sanders' name both on and off the field.&quot;It was Jerry the businessman versus the dummies,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;It was someone who had vision on making money, understanding swag, and how to capitalize on it. The other ones didn't like it because they were stuck in their ways.&quot;He (Sanders) got drafted to the wrong team. That Sanders name, I'm telling you right now, there's only one person that understands business, and he will trade his quarterback for Sanders. Dallas is where Sanders is gonna be. Because that name on the back of that jersey is a legacy, and he's gonna want that to ring bells around the globe. Jerry is gonna have him.&quot;Shedeur's dad, Deion Sanders, played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. During this stint, he won Super Bowl XXIX with the team and created a legacy in the franchise. Gilbert Arenas believes that Jerry Jones will try the same with his son in the near future.