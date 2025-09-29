“This world is too soft”: NFL fans react as Ben Johnson apologizes for rude halftime interview with CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson tried to smooth things over Monday after his heated halftime interview with CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala went viral. However, NFL fans aren’t exactly buying his apology, saying it's not needed.During the Bears’ 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Johnson was stopped at halftime with his team down 14-9. He explained that his message to the locker room was simple:“That it wasn't our brand of football, we're capable of a lot more. We're hitting the reset button here at halftime and we're going to come back and establish our identity here in the second half.”But when Kinkhabwala followed up by asking if he needed to change what he was doing, the 39-year-old coach said a bit rudely,&quot;I don't know; you think so? We'll be just fine.&quot;Talking to reporters today, Johnson clarified his stance on the viral interview.“In the moment I honestly I didn't think too much of it. I didn’t hear very well… but I needed to make some changes, I didn't take that very well, so I'll do a better job with those going forward.”Fans weren’t shy about calling out the reporter instead. One X user blasted,“This world is too soft. She asked a dumb question and Ben answered for dumb question.”tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZALINKThis world is too soft. She asked a dumb question and Ben answered for dumb questionAnother wrote, “It was never a question. She was assertive telling him to change what he was doing as if she was the owner of the team.”Angus @angusnegrinLINKIt was never a question. She was assertive telling him to change what he was doing as if she was the owner of the team.One X user wrote, &quot;Ben did nothing wrong. She asked a dumb question...&quot;&quot;Don’t apologize! F her for throwing shade at you...,&quot; tweeted one more.Nicolas Walters @RedfiveconvertLINKDon’t apologize! F her for throwing shade at you. You’d do the same to a dude.One more fan said, &quot;Nah you’re fine Ben, not the first coach to have that type of exchange with her.&quot;&quot;He has nothing to be sorry for,&quot; commented another.Also read: “Certified douchebag”: NFL fans flame Ben Johnson over Bears HC’s brash response to sideline reporter during Raiders gameBen Johnson not happy with Bears offense depite Raiders winBears head coach isn't thrilled despite posting a 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday. The offense totaled just 271 yards and averaging 4.2 yards per play.“I'm not proud of what we put on tape,” Johnson stateed. “I always take it personally… This was just a little bit of a step back for us.”Ben Johnson is looking ahead to the bye week to fix the offense.“We're really going to be able to take a good look at ourselves and do a little soul searching,” Johnson said. “It's always good when you play that poorly and yet still come away with a win.”Caleb Williams led a late touchdown drive, and Josh Blackwell blocked the Raiders’ potential game-winning field goal.Also read: “Let’s pretend Ben Johnson is the crazy person”: Jason Whitlock rips CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala over viral sideline interview with Bears HC