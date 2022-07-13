"This is the worst offense Dak Prescott's ever had" - Former NFL player believes Cowboys are set up for another year of disappointment

Dak Prescott will enter the 2022 season under some pressure to perform. After a breakout rookie season along with fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, both players have seen their stats drop quite a bit. This is due, in part, to struggles with staying healthy, but the more obvious answer is, they don’t have the offense they once did.

Former NFL star and co-host of Speak for Yourself, Emmanuel Acho, broke down exactly why he thinks Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are headed for more disappointment in the new season.

"Here's another very sobering reminder for Cowboys fans. So this is the worst offense Dak Prescott's ever had. Dak Prescott, in 2016, as a rookie, had three Hall of Fame talents on offensive line, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith. He's had at wide receiver the greatest touchdown catcher in Cowboys' history, Dez Bryant. At tight end, he had a first ballot future Hall of Famer Jason Witten. In the slot, he had the most underrated slot receiver who finally went to Buffalo and got his credit as a second team all Pro in Cole Beasley."

Acho went on to describe what the Cowboys are working with compared to Prescott's first couple of seasons.

"That was 2016. Twenty-seventeen was more of the same, but Dez Bryant was gone by '18. Now you got to figure out how to replace Dez Bryant. You bring in Amari Cooper. Now the Cowboys have no Hall of Fame talents on offensive line. Tyron Smith is getting older and getting more injured.

"Zach Martin, for the first time ever, we saw him routinely get beat last year, replacing their left guards, so they have no Hall of Fame talent on offensive line.

And 2016, who I forgot to remember mentioned was a top-five running back, both by draft pick and by talent, that player Ezekiel Elliott is no longer. When you talk about the talent level at wide receiver, all you have now with CeeDee Lamb. So this is the least talent that Prescott has ever had on offense, yet we expect the highest result.

"It's a very sobering reminder that I don't think that Prescott can carry the Cowboys very far because now he has to do more carrying than he's ever had to do."

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys face a tough season with a clear lack of talent on offense

It’s true that the Cowboys are not what they used to be offensively. With Cooper gone and Elliott struggling to return to form, the Cowboys have said they would rely more on running back Tony Pollard in an expanded role, lining him up as a wide receiver. Prescott will try to prove the doubters wrong, but he may not have the weapons.

