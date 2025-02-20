"This year's version of Micah Parsons": Booger McFarland drops bold NFL comparison for 6'2", 245-pound star college LB

Booger McFarland is one of the foremost voices in NFL draft analysis, drawing from his experience as a former player who understands what it takes to be an elite talent. Within this year's draft class, he sees shades of one of the league's top defenders in one of the best linebacker prospects — a player who has recorded double-digit sacks every season since entering the NFL in 2021.

On Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle compared Jalon Walker, Georgia’s 6-foot-2, 245-pound Butkus Award winner who recorded 61 tackles (38 solo), 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2024, to Micah Parsons:

"I don't know what he's going to measure, but I guarantee you this: If you measure impact and playmaking ability, you can line him up anywhere, whether it be off the ball, whether it be on the edge. I think he's this year's draft version of Micah Parsons."

He continued:

"And I think his ability just to impact the offense and put a dagger in the offense, I think it's going to be there from day one. I think ideally you could put him at a three-four outside linebacker, at an edge... I think you could put him anywhere."

Booger McFarland praises Michigan DT Mason Graham

In that same episode, McFarland McFarland had strong praise for Michigan DT Mason Graham, whom he called a reflection of himself — a "playmaker" and "disruptor" owing to his career nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

"We can talk about the arm length, maybe not long enough; he may not be big enough, but... He's gonna get from A to B, and the first-step quickness is there. I've never looked at his ankles, but I guarantee you: he has thin ankles, and we know thin ankles produce great athletes."

After that, co-analyst Matt Miller predicted the reigning Rose Bowl Defensive MVP as a potential top-five pick:

"I look at the New England Patriots to pick number four, and the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick number five. Two teams that need a three-technique that can be that disruptor that Booger was talking about."

He continued by praising the traits that make Graham such a coveted prospect, ranking him as his third-rated player and "the best defensive tackle in this class":

"His ability to shoot through gaps is tremendous. He has a motor that runs nonstop, and that's something that's becoming more rare in college football with defensive lineman... He is a true impact player."

The 2025 NFL draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

