3 teams that have been historically poor in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and teams are preparing to use this opportunity to their advantage.

But there are several NFL teams that, over the years, have had a poor time in the NFL Draft.

These three teams have not only been bad, but they have also been historically bad over the years in the NFL Draft.

These teams have drafted poorly over the years. Even when they have made the correct draft choices, they still have had bad luck keeping those players.

Good luck to these three teams in the upcoming NFL Draft.

#1 The Cleveland Browns have the worst luck in the NFL Draft

The team that has probably had the worst luck in the draft has to be the Cleveland Browns. Where do we begin with the Browns? Well, let's start at the obvious choice -- quarterback.

All you have to do is look at their recent history at picking a quarterback. The Browns picked two Heisman Trophy winners at quarterback with Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield.

Manziel was thought to be the franchise's savior when he was chosen, but the Browns found out he wasn't mature enough to handle the spotlight or the position, so he was cut.

Then, they moved on to Baker Mayfield. He showed a lot of promise, especially back in 2020 when the Browns made the playoffs. That, however, changed last year when Mayfield struggled greatly, especially after they cut Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns have dumped Mayfield and put all their chips in with Deshaun Watson. It will be interesting to see what pieces the Browns pick up in the draft to help him.

#2 The New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson v Buffalo Bills

The Jets haven't exactly been successful in the draft either. They've been trying since the 60's to find the next Joe Namath, and they have failed. This is the same franchise that has passed on the likes of Hall of Famer Dan Marino in the 1983 draft for quarterback Ken O'Brien and wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Last year, they drafted another quarterback, Zach Wilson. He performed poorly mainly because he didn't have a lot of offensive weapons around him. The Jets need quality wide receivers, more offensive linemen and a superstar at running back.

Have the Jets learned from history? We shall see.

#3 The Detriot Lions

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

The interesting thing about the Lions is, over the years, they haven't drafted that badly. This is the same team that drafted Matthew Stafford, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Stafford and Johnson had a quality relationship when they played together and made the playoffs a few times, but Johnson got tired of losing more than winning and retired from the game. So did Barry Sanders. The NFL Hall of Famer also quit after playing in only six playoff games in his career.

Stafford, of course, just won a Super Bowl, so clearly, it wasn't him. It was the organization and the poor choices they have made in the draft over the years.

The Lions haven't made the playoffs since 2015. They will be picking high in the draft again, and like the Jets, they have plenty of holes they need to fill.

