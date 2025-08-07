"Thrown that thing in the trash": Travis Kelce gets brutally honest about Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a disappointing performance at Super Bowl LIX. The 10x Pro Bowler could only muster four catches for 39 receiving yards while the team succumbed to a 40-22 blowout defeat.After the end of the 2024 season, the rumor mill started churning about the tight end potentially hanging up his cleats. However, he is making a return for his 13th season in the league this year.During an interview on Wednesday, Travis Kelce opened up about his thoughts on the disappointing Super Bowl LIX performance. Kelce's moved on from that wreckage and is now looking to make an impact this upcoming season with a completely different mindset.&quot;I've thrown that thing in the trash,&quot; Kelce said as per ESPN. &quot;I've moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.&quot;Travis Kelce also talked about his preparations as the team continues its offseason training camp. He explained that despite the harsh challenges during practice, he is trying to enjoy every moment.&quot;You've got to go through the dog days and enjoy it for what it is man,&quot; Kelce added. &quot;We're rocking and rolling, man. It's training camp, so you're going to feel the soreness and the heavy workload you're getting every day. You've got to enjoy it for what it is and fight through that.&quot;Since becoming a part of the Chiefs in 2013, Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the team. In April 2024, he signed a two-year extension worth $34.25 million. He ended the season while recording 823 yards and three TDs receiving.Travis Kelce's dad shares his thoughts on his son's relationship with Taylor SwiftIn an exclusive interview in July, the Chiefs TE's dad, Ed, spoke about his son's romance with pop icon Taylor Swift.Kelce's dad did not hesitate in heaping praise on the singer-songwriter. He gave his stamp of approval to the couple's romance.&quot;One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met,&quot; Ed told the Daily Mail.Kelce has been spending the offseason away from the spotlight while making memories with Taylor Swift. Only time will tell if he can go on to win another Super Bowl with the team this upcoming season.