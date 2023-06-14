TikTok Star Lacey Jane Brown recounted the story of her appearing with Baby Gronk and took his father to task for overly sexualizing her.

In the event, both of them are at the Cowboys and recording a video there. They sit in the stands and then Brown throws the ball to Baby Gronk, with her acting as the quarterback to his tight end, as his namesake was in the NFL.

However, during that time, Baby Gronk's father, who manages his account, allegedly told her to take her Cowboys jacket off to reveal her dress inside. Based on what she says, he told her that it would get more views.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Such alleged objectifying and sexualizing left her deeply disturbed, also given how young Baby Gronk is. Further images with other stars were also sexual in nature, according to her, and she was mortified by the impression this was leaving on the young child.

She said,

"What I thought was going to be a kid friendly collab turned into something disturbing. So, after countless DMS and during my NFL stadium, I was at the Cowboys Stadium. So, I agreed to collab with Baby Gronk. And his dad suggested I interview his son. And no, this wasn't an Aden Diggs interview, you know, where the kid has a voice… Baby Gronk was told every second what to say by his dad… And this is where it gets disturbing. So, I was throwing the football to baby Gronk when his dad told me to take off my jacket and said stuff like, it'll get more views. And telling his son how good I looked and that he should get closer."

"And I was disturbed. I was with a 10-year-old. I have nephews older than him. This kid, a child hasn't even hit puberty yet. His dad is sexualizing females in front of him for views. And as time passed, I saw other things on his feed that his dad runs referencing this star as his mother, which is clearly not true. And again, disturbing. And listen, I'm not a parent, and I don't like to judge others parenting, but in this case, I'm gonna. Do better, Big baby Gronk!"

Is Baby Gronk a Deshaun Watson fan?

During the clip above, at one point, Baby Gronk answers a question to how he will maintain his fitness by saying,

"I'm gonna get body massaged by baddies."

The answer is disturbing. However, maybe it is an indication of his support for Deshaun Watson, who is currently embroiled in civil lawsuits pertaining to sexual harassment regarding his visits to massage parlors.

Poll : 0 votes