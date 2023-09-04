TikTok star Alix Earle spotted kissing Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios at swanky Miami club

Alix Earle became a successful TikTok star this year. From being featured in Forbes Magazine to funding a scholarship, the young influencer quickly became one of the most recognizable faces on the internet. She got more famous when it was reported that she was allegedly dating Braxton Berrios, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Berrios had recently broken up with Sophia Culpo and was seen with Alix at various events. Fans were quick to notice them together. A lot of speculation went around, but none of the two directly addressed the dating rumors. It seems as if the two are taking things easy. This was partly confirmed by a sign they held up at a Miami club.

A fan saw them and uploaded a video of them on TikTok. In the video, the two held up a sign that read, "Just Friends." Unexpectedly, the two kissed and then danced to the music.

Fans were extremely happy to see them together and are rooting for their relationship.

Before this, as previously mentioned, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios appeared together at various music events and even on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Braxton Berrios made his debut in Alix Earle's TikTok video

A TikTok video, shared by Alix Earle ignited curiosity regarding her connection with Braxton Berrios. The video featured a screen recording of Alix engaged in a call with Berrios. During the video, Alix displayed her ballet talents as she gracefully moved about her residence, accompanied by laughter from Berrios in the background.

Rumors and speculation soon developed regarding the possible romantic involvement of Braxton Berrios and Alix. Fans were abuzz with conjecture, eagerly anticipating a potential romantic connection between the two. The video served as a catalyst for heightened curiosity and enthusiasm among fans, intensifying speculation regarding their relationship status.