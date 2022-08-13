Tim Tebow looks to answer a higher calling by rescuing human trafficking victims

Free agent Tim Tebow seems to be drifting further away from the NFL. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end in the 2021 offseason, but failed to make the final roster. The former Denver Broncos quarterback hasn't played a snap in the NFL since playing for the New York Jets in 2012.

Tim Tebow now answers a higher calling in life. He is actively working and rescuing victims of human trafficking across the globe. The quarterback and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow have been working closely with multiple partners through the Tim Tebow Foundation. They aim to help some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

Tebow turns 35 this Sunday. Speaking to FOX News ahead of his birthday, he said:

"It's such a focus for me because we believe this is one of the greatest evils in the world today. So many girls and boys and women and even some men are trapped in this horrible evil."

He added:

"It's not just the idea of human trafficking that is so horrific. It's the human exploitation of children"

The player further explained that his entire team cares deeply about the issue and are actively trying to help as many victims as possible:

“Our mission statement is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”

Speaking about how the mission to rescue victims of trafficking has become a passion for the couple, he said:

"(The effort) is something that has been very near and dear to my heart and Demi’s heart. And we both feel we are called in different times and different ways to it, but for both of us, it’s such a passion for us."

The Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) announced anti-human trafficking as its fourth area of focus in August 2020. Tebow revealed that his initiative was met with a strong response from passionate supporters from across the globe.

Tim Tebow is looking to raise $700k for his birthday campaign

In the following years, thousands of supporters joined the cause, helping TTF with monthly financial aid, advocacy initiatives, and prayer. The NFL veteran explained that his foundation partnered with 10 like-minded ministries to rescue thousands of victims across the world.

"We’ve expanded survivor care through the construction and/or operation of 18 safe homes in 6 countries. We’ve conducted awareness and prevention training to equip a growing number of advocates."

Speaking to FOX News, Tebow said he wants to use his birthday campaign as a way to create further awareness about the issue of trafficking. This will, in turn, help him and his foundation to raise additional funds to protect the innocent victims. Reiterating his firm belief in his faith, Tim Tebow said:

"I have no idea what it is like to walk in their shoes…to be treated as if I am disposable, nothing more than a pawn in someone else’s game. But what I do know is this – every person on this Earth is created and loved infinitely by a God who came to set us free, and who died and rose again to give us peace in the now and hope in the future. And if they were worth Him dying for, then they are worth us fighting for."

The player is looking to raise $700,000 through his birthday campaign. Supporters can donate to the cause by visiting TTF's fundraiser page.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit FOX News and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell