Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are all ready for the 2023 NFL draft. Of course, Mahomes' family is just as excited for the event.

In a recent Instagram story, Mahomes' mother Randi Mahomes ended up sharing an iconic throwback photo. The mother-son duo posed together, capturing a 2017 moment from Mahomes' own draft.

Drafted in 2017, Mahomes has grown to be one of the league's most successful QBs.

With two Super Bowl wins, one can only wait for Mahomes to pursue more victories in the future. Randi, on her end, seems to be reminiscing a time before the QB was a Chiefs icon.

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' official IG (@randimahomes)

"Throwback to draft week...wow how time flies," Randi wrote on Instagram.

Randi also posted about her daughter Mia, who also seems to be stepping it up before draft day.

That being said, Randi continues to grieve the death of her mother, grandma Debbie. She had mentioned her mother right after Mahomes made the Times 100 list, stating that she would be calling everyone if she was here.

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' IG (@randimahomes)

Randi also shared a quote about the same:

"Missing someone whose passes away is a whole different type of heartache."

Patrick Mahomes is geared up for the 2023 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes remains just as excited for the Kansas City Chiefs draft as everyone else. In a recent tweet, the star QB hyped up his followers and KC fans with a simple tweet.

"Draft day KC!!! Let's goo! #ChiefsKingdom," Mahomes wrote.

Even though there's a long time before the 2023 NFL season begins, the 27-year-old has been putting in the hours to workout. He seems to be in top form, ready to play again.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

Furthermore, the Chiefs might be looking to try new things. Earlier this month, they invited Boston College's wide receiver Zay Flower to workout with their star QB.

Apparently, the team is looking to get input from Mahomes about Flowers, and if the WR can suit their team.

