"Time heals all wounds"- Tom Brady squashes beef with Alex Rodriguez after reuniting with Big Papi and Yankees legend

NFL legend Tom Brady met up with MLB icons Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. The former quarterback also shared a hilarious post on Instagram, referring to the "beef" that the sportsmen had during their careers while playing in different teams in the country.

Ad

The New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox rivalry is one of the fiercest in the MLB, and Brady had some fun with the two baseball legends who played for each franchise.

"Time heals all wounds," Brady wrote on his IG story on Tuesday followed by a laughing emoji, on a picture of himself, Big Papi and A-Rod.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via tombrady Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2013 and from 2015 to 2016. He led the team to a World Series title in 2009.

Ad

Trending

Ortiz, on the other hand, played for the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016, winning three World Series titles with them.

Brady also played 20 years in Boston with the New England Patriots. He won six Super Bowls with the AFC East franchise. Brady also won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Tom Brady plans to honor 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox

Fox broadcaster Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady inked a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in May 2022. At the time, he was still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

When Brady retired in February 2023, he took a break for one year before beginning his role as a broadcaster at Fox for the 2024 season.

Many believed that Brady would not continue in his role at Fox after one season when he served in the booth alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. However, in January, the seven-time Super Bowl winner crushed those rumors and said that he plans to resume his duties as an analyst for the organization next season.

Brady is reportedly the highest-paid NFL analyst at Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.