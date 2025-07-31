  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Time to move on to someone relevant" - NFL fans react to Carrie Underwood performing SNF opener song for 13th straight season 

"Time to move on to someone relevant" - NFL fans react to Carrie Underwood performing SNF opener song for 13th straight season 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:27 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is returning for the opening of Sunday Night Football for the 13th straight season. Since taking over Faith Hill in 2013, she's become recognized because of her voice behind "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night".

Ad

On Wednesday, Sunday Night Football on NBC shared a post on X/Twitter dedicated to Underwood. In the post, they announced her return to perform the opening of SNF while expressing their excitement for it.

"We'll be waiting all day to hear it once again," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Underwood's return to Sunday Night Football:

"Might be time to move on to someone who is actually relevant," one fan commented.
"I thought it was always one recording didn't notice she did it 13 straight times," another fan said.
"Good choice. It's a tradition at this point," a fan wrote.
"yay! so happy queen is back! SNF would not be the same without her! can't wait till Fall and football season!" another fan said.
Ad
"Thank the Lord. Actually when my team is playing, I don't start getting nervous until she starts singing really locks me in," one fan wrote.
"Boring AF. Mix it up a little. Damn," another fan commented.

Per NBC, Sunday Night Football is scheduled to begin in Week 1 during September 4th's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday Night Football creative director expresses excitement about Carrie Underwood's return

SNF creative director Tripp Dixon is excited about Carrie Underwood's return for her 13th straight season to open Sunday Night Football. He also opened up about how they are coming out with a few new concepts this year.

Ad
"For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie's powerhouse vocals," Dixon said via TheSpun.com. "We also aimed to create a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall."

Carrie Underwood also talked about working with Tripp Dixon and his team once again. She said that it was "a blast" to shoot at The Resorts World Theatre and heaped praise on the SNF creative director for "raising the bar" and experimenting with something new each year.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications