"Time to move on to someone relevant" - NFL fans react to Carrie Underwood performing SNF opener song for 13th straight season 

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is returning for the opening of Sunday Night Football for the 13th straight season. Since taking over Faith Hill in 2013, she's become recognized because of her voice behind &quot;Waiting All Day for Sunday Night&quot;.On Wednesday, Sunday Night Football on NBC shared a post on X/Twitter dedicated to Underwood. In the post, they announced her return to perform the opening of SNF while expressing their excitement for it.&quot;We'll be waiting all day to hear it once again,&quot; the caption read.Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Underwood's return to Sunday Night Football:&quot;Might be time to move on to someone who is actually relevant,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I thought it was always one recording didn't notice she did it 13 straight times,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Good choice. It's a tradition at this point,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;yay! so happy queen is back! SNF would not be the same without her! can't wait till Fall and football season!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Thank the Lord. Actually when my team is playing, I don't start getting nervous until she starts singing really locks me in,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Boring AF. Mix it up a little. Damn,&quot; another fan commented.Per NBC, Sunday Night Football is scheduled to begin in Week 1 during September 4th's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.Sunday Night Football creative director expresses excitement about Carrie Underwood's returnSNF creative director Tripp Dixon is excited about Carrie Underwood's return for her 13th straight season to open Sunday Night Football. He also opened up about how they are coming out with a few new concepts this year.&quot;For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie's powerhouse vocals,&quot; Dixon said via TheSpun.com. &quot;We also aimed to create a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall.&quot;Carrie Underwood also talked about working with Tripp Dixon and his team once again. She said that it was &quot;a blast&quot; to shoot at The Resorts World Theatre and heaped praise on the SNF creative director for &quot;raising the bar&quot; and experimenting with something new each year.