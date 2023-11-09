TJ Hockenson injury update: Latest on Vikings TE for Week 10 Fantasy Football

TJ Hockenson is currently the third-best tight end in fantasy football in half-PPR leagues. As such, an injury to him is a potential disaster for many fantasy teams. Is his new injury a reason for panic or is it simply making a mountain out of a molehill? Here's a look at the latest information.

TJ Hockenson at San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

TJ Hockenson Injury Update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

T.J. Hockenson has an "Oblique/ribs" injury plaguing him in Week 10, per Vikings beat reporter Ben Goessling. He's currently listed as questionable. The tight end had a limited practice on Wednesday and has two more opportunities to put forward a full practice.

Considering trading Garrett Wilson? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The good news is that Hockenson didn't miss practice altogether on Wednesday. Players often sit out Wednesdays at the first sign of health trouble, but Hockenson still got some work in, which is a positive first step. Rib injuries can be painful, but they can still be played through.

While it seems unlikely Hockenson will instantly pop back to 100% this week, the question is whether the Vikings tight end can be healthy enough to play and contribute at a reliable level.

What happened to TJ Hockenson?

The tight end appeared to have injured his Oblique/ribs in Week 9's thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons. While the day was mostly about Joshua Dobbs' breakout performance with the Vikings with essentially no practice, Hockenson's injury leaves a negative question mark for the team.

Expand Tweet

A video of TJ Hockenson was posted to Twitter/X of the tight end walking off the field after the win, appearing to grasp his central mid-section while bracing his right side.

He didn't appear to be wincing with every step or otherwise betraying the level of pain he was experiencing. In the game, he caught seven of 12 targets for 69 yards and zero touchdowns.

When will TJ Hockenson return?

The Vikings tight end is listed as questionable but appears to be closer to playing than skipping the team's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

With the team just one win behind Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions and with the potential seeding at stake with the team in first place in the NFC South, there are multiple reasons why Hockenson will find a way to play.

Of course, there's no guarantee that he'll be 100%. This means that he could wear a flak jacket to protect the area, which might restrict his movement. He also might go without, but a well-timed shot to his ribs could result in a dropped pass that he otherwise could have caught.

It probably won't be enough reason to bench him over most other backup options, but for those few who have an explosive second option, it might be worth giving him a chance.

Miles Sanders or D'Onta Foreman? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for Week 10