"To all of you b**chin' about me" - Vikings' now-infamous draft announcer for dragging out speech had a strong response toward fans

The Minnesota Vikings took the 42nd pick of the 2022 NFL draft and selected cornerback Andrew Booth. Booth is a Clemson star who entered the draft after his junior year and hopes to make a big impact for his new team. However, the man who announced the pick for the Vikings seems to be getting all the attention.

Ed Marinaro @edmarinaro Watch: Ed Marinaro trolls Packers, shouts out Blue Mountain State while announcing Vikings' pick | Sports Illustrated Minnesota Sports, News, Analysis, and More si.com/fannation/brin… Watch: Ed Marinaro trolls Packers, shouts out Blue Mountain State while announcing Vikings' pick | Sports Illustrated Minnesota Sports, News, Analysis, and More si.com/fannation/brin…

Ed Marinaro played for the Vikings at running back from 1972 to 1975. After the NFL, Marinaro went on to have a moderately successful acting career. In the 80s, he was one of the stars of NBC’s Hill Street Blues.

When he came to the stage to announce a second-round pick for his former team, it turned out to be one of the strangest moments in the draft. The seventy-two-year-old former running back had this to say,

“This is crazy. We didn’t have this many people when I played in the Super Bowl. And you know, I got to tell ya, finding a Viking purple sport coat is not easy. But I did it, and I hope you appreciate it. The significance of me being here is that, fifty years ago, I was drafted by the Minisota Vikings. I know what you’re thinking, I look pretty good for my age.”

Marinaro then took to Twitter to defend himself against the haters.

"To all u b**ching about me talking to long last night. It was THREE minutes!. You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re basement. The sun is healing."

Besides Marinaro, the NFL brought out Psych star James Roday-Rodriguez for a Tennessee Titans pick and the always pumped up host of Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt, to announce a selection from the Buffalo Bills.

Ed Marinaro @edmarinaro To all u bitching about me talking to long last night. It was THREE minutes!. You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re basement. The sun is healing. To all u bitching about me talking to long last night. It was THREE minutes!. You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re basement. The sun is healing.

The Vikings second-round pick was upstaged by the former running back who announced it

While Ed Marinaro has caught some hate on social media for his ramblings, which didn’t go on for nearly as long as the haters seemed to think, this writer thought it was one of the more entertaining moments of the draft. Not as good as Reggie Wayne trolling Titans fans in Tennessee a couple of years ago, but it forced a chuckle.

By the end of Marinaro’s time on stage, one of the producers of the event could be seen approaching the podium to hurry him along. After finally announcing the Vikings pick, the night went on, but fans took to the internet to voice their opinions. You gotta love Marinaro for shooting back.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like Marinaro's speech? Most definitely! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe