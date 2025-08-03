"To blackmail emotionally in trying to compel us to vote" - Stephen A. Smith claps back at Michelle Obama as ex-First Lady likens ESPN to reality TV

Stephen A. Smith has responded to Michelle Obama's criticism of ESPN and her past comments during the 2024 presidential campaign.

While on his Sunday YouTube show, the veteran broadcaster addressed the former First Lady directly. He expressed disagreement with what he perceived as unfair political messaging directed at Black male voters.

"When you were campaigning on behalf of the former Vice President Kamala Harris, you said a vote for Trump was a vote against you and a vote against y'all as women," Smith said (Timestamp: 25:34).

"I want to state for the record, I took major offense to that. To sort of blackmail us emotionally into trying to compel us to vote one way or another is part of what won Trump the election."

smith" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Michelle Obama prompted Smith’s remarks on Sunday on "IMO Podcast," where she compared ESPN to reality television shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She called the network a “drama-filled space” and likened Smith to “every other talk show host.”

Stephen A. Smith also got candid about his respect for her despite her criticism.

"I adore and love practically everything about you, who you are and what you represent, what you mean to this country, what you mean to so many young ladies in this world."

Stephen A. Smith defends the network against reality TV comparison

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Turning to Michelle Obama’s comments about ESPN, Stephen A. Smith pushed back against the idea that the sports network mirrors reality TV.

"It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along, you know?" Obama said about ESPN's contents.

"We would beg to differ because a lot of things on reality TV are made-up situations and scenarios to provoke reactions and all of that stuff," Smith said. "Whereas sports, that's live entertainment and you're actually competing against one another. It’s big time. No, reality TV is not like that. You’re so wrong about that assertion."

Smith’s increasing involvement in political conversations has sparked speculation about a possible future beyond sports media. Although he has made no formal declarations yet, some informal polling has floated his name as a nontraditional candidate for 2028, according to Yahoo Sports.

