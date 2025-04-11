Todd McShay sees 29-TD 6'2'' QB fitting better for Kellen Moore at Saints than Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9 find themselves in an interesting predicament.
The Saints could target top quarterback prospects like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart if available. Or they could address needs at other positions, such as cornerback, offensive line, wide receiver or defensive line.
If New Orleans targets a quarterback, their options will likely be between Sanders, Dart, Jalen Milroe or Kyle McCord.
On Thursday's YouTube episode of "The Todd McShay Show", NFL draft expert Todd McShay projected the Saints selecting Dart over Sanders in his third mock draft. McShay described Dart as the more mobile, stronger and bigger quarterback, making him the preferred choice.
McShay said:
"“Kellen Moore has been an offensive coordinator in the league in three places. Dallas, LA Chargers, and Philly. Dak, Herbert, Hurts. In what world is he drafting Shedeur Sanders over Jaxson Dart. He [Moore] is used to a bigger mobile stronger armed quarterback and those are three qualities that Jackson Dart has."
While most mock drafts have Sanders going before Dart, no quarterback in this year's draft is a sure pick. Aside from Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans basically being a lock, it's anybody's guess as to what order and where the other top quarterback prospects will land.
Quarterback betting odds: Where do Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart rank to be picked No. 1 overall?
While Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most talented quarterbacks and players in this year's draft, neither is favored or has good odds to be the first quarterback taken.
According to Rotowire.com (and many mock drafts), Miami quarterback Cam Ward has the best odds to go No. 1 overall, at -10000 odds. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders follows at +7000 with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart close behind at +10000.
The current betting favorite (via BetMGM) for the New Orleans Saints is Sanders at +220. While oddsmakers predict Sanders will be selected before Dart, the final outcome remains uncertain until draft night.
Who do you think New Orleans will draft?
