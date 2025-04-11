Todd McShay sees 29-TD 6'2'' QB fitting better for Kellen Moore at Saints than Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9 find themselves in an interesting predicament.

Ad

The Saints could target top quarterback prospects like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart if available. Or they could address needs at other positions, such as cornerback, offensive line, wide receiver or defensive line.

If New Orleans targets a quarterback, their options will likely be between Sanders, Dart, Jalen Milroe or Kyle McCord.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday's YouTube episode of "The Todd McShay Show", NFL draft expert Todd McShay projected the Saints selecting Dart over Sanders in his third mock draft. McShay described Dart as the more mobile, stronger and bigger quarterback, making him the preferred choice.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McShay said:

"“Kellen Moore has been an offensive coordinator in the league in three places. Dallas, LA Chargers, and Philly. Dak, Herbert, Hurts. In what world is he drafting Shedeur Sanders over Jaxson Dart. He [Moore] is used to a bigger mobile stronger armed quarterback and those are three qualities that Jackson Dart has."

Ad

While most mock drafts have Sanders going before Dart, no quarterback in this year's draft is a sure pick. Aside from Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans basically being a lock, it's anybody's guess as to what order and where the other top quarterback prospects will land.

Quarterback betting odds: Where do Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart rank to be picked No. 1 overall?

Jaxson Dart during Duke v Ole Miss - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Source: Getty

While Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most talented quarterbacks and players in this year's draft, neither is favored or has good odds to be the first quarterback taken.

Ad

According to Rotowire.com (and many mock drafts), Miami quarterback Cam Ward has the best odds to go No. 1 overall, at -10000 odds. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders follows at +7000 with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart close behind at +10000.

The current betting favorite (via BetMGM) for the New Orleans Saints is Sanders at +220. While oddsmakers predict Sanders will be selected before Dart, the final outcome remains uncertain until draft night.

Who do you think New Orleans will draft?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.