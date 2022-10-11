"Wondering what it would take to get you down here in Tampa to be a TE" - Tom Brady wants Aaron Judge to replace Rob Gronkowski in 2023

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 3-2 record thus far in 2022 but something's still missing offensively. That gap could be in the absence of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this offseason after 11 seasons in the NFL.

On a recent episode of the Let's Go podcast, the Brady spoke to New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge about how he could be an ideal fit to replace Gronkowski in Tampa Bay next season:

"You know, obviously, having such an incredible year, and now on the brink of free agency. I was certainly wondering what it would take to get you down here in Tampa to be a tight end for us next year."

Brady added that Judge's size (he is 6'7" and 282 pounds) could come in handy as the Yankees slugger played football in high school.

"So as a free agent, it looked pretty good to me the way he runs the size, the catch radius, the power. I mean, it could be something that we could be onto. I know you're a great high school football player."

The Buccaneers quarterback concluded his point by hoping Judge could be a dual-sport athlete:

"I think you know, obviously baseball turned out pretty well for you. But I don't know, I think maybe this dual-sport athlete we might have to look into."

While Tom Brady's comments may be seen as a joke about adding Judge, the production from the Tampa Bay tight ends in 2022 is no laughing matter.

Tight end production this season for Tom Brady without Rob Gronkowski

The duo of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski after the Buccaneers' win in Super Bowl LV

The tight ends for the Buccaneers have been targeted 35 times this season, getting 22 receptions for 207 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. In two seasons in Tampa Bay (2020-2021), Gronkowski had 100 receptions, 1,425 yards receiving, and 13 touchdowns.

While having players like wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin helps, it cannot fully replace Gronkowski's production. If the 45-year-old quarterback had his way, Judge would turn in his Yankees pinstripes for the Buccaneers in some red and black right now.

