Tom Brady addresses viral picture at BLACKPINK's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium 

Tom Brady is here, there and everywhere, it would seem.

The legendary NFL quarterback has been keeping himself occupied in retirement, taking trips, attending swanky celeb-studded parties and making some investments, putting his reported $300 million net worth to good use.

More recently, however, Brady has been enjoying some downtime.

After a trip to Africa with his son Jack Moynahan and his daughter Vivian, the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to drop by BLACKPINK's soldout concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Tom Brady spotted at BLACKPINK concert

Twitter account PopBase promptly captured the NFL icon in attendance and the picture went viral at the drop of a hat.

Tom Brady BLACKPINK concert picture: NFL explains himself

Brady wrote on Twitter (or X, as it is supposedly known now):

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken."

As it turns out, the stop at New Jersey may just have been a short one.

Brady was spotted in the United Kingdom this morning, with the Patriots legend in attendance at Birmingham City FC's game against Leeds United.

Investigative journalist asks how much Tom Brady invested in Birmingham City FC

Earlier this month, Brady announced a surprise move, declaring that he was coming on board as a minority owner at Birmingham City FC, a soccer club that plays in the second tier of English football.

"I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you’re asking, what do you know about English football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well,” Brady said in the announcement.

While the exact percentage of his ownership was not made public, it's fair to assume that it's well below the 51% mark since he has formally been announced as a minority owner.

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

Investigative journalist Martin Calladine, however, was suspicious of the ownership group bringing Tom Brady on board.

Calladine wrote on Twitter:

"It's incredible that we keep buying this bulls**t. The next 48 hours will be full of stories about how Tom Brady has bought into Birmingham and we'll be reminded about his NFL achievements. But almost no one will ask: what percentage did he buy and how much did he pay?

Calladine also pointed out that while Brady's credibility may have been a consideration in the move, a number of people also followed suit when he was endorsing FTX.

Brady reportedly lost $30 million in the FTX controversy, while his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen lost $18 million, almost entirely in stock.