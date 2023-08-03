Tom Brady rang in his 46th birthday in style, it would appear.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a monumental announcement for his birthday, officially being confirmed as a minority owner in English Championship side Birmingham City FC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady made the announcement on social media, saying:

"I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you’re asking, what do you know about English football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well.”

Birmingham City FC, which was worth a reported $44,449,475 last year, was sold to US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL). Tom Wagner is currently the face of the ownership group that welcomed Brady on board.

While the decision was greeted with celebration in Birmingham, one investigative journalist raised a key question on Brady's latest investment.

Martin Calladine raises red flag after Tom Brady's soccer involvement

Calladine, an investigative journalist who has been raising awareness against cryptocurrency's involvement in sports, had a few things to say about Brady's business decision.

Martin Calladine @uglygame It's incredible that we keep buying this bullshit. The next 48 hours will be full of stories about how Tom Brady has bought into Birmingham and we'll be reminded about his NFL achievements. But almost no one will ask: what percentage did he buy and how much did he pay?

He wrote on Twitter:

"These are paid endorsement deals, with celebs diverting attention from the real question: what do the VCs want?"

Calladine likened the investment in Birmingham City FC to the Patriots legend's involvement in the fallen cryptocurrency platform FTX.

"What makes Brady so credible here is his cleverness, his incredible work ethic, his known interest in business and branding," Calladine tweeted.

"Which is exactly why so many people bought into, and lost everything, on his FTX endorsement - and are now suing him for huge sums."

Brady reportedly lost $30 million in the FTX controversy. His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen lost about $18 million in the same deal. Per a New York Times report, the former power couple were paid nearly entirely in FTX stock as part of the endorsement.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Bundchen said on the FTX deal:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just...terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

Tom Brady's Birmingham City FC ownership in the spotlight: How much of the soccer club does NFL legend own?

No numbers have officially been reported on the legendary quarterback's investment.

However, it's safe to say that the number will be well below 51%, considering he has been brought on board as a minority owner.

Earlier this year, fellow NFL icon J.J. Watt also invested in a soccer team named Burnley FC. Watt's team was recently promoted to the top tier of English football, the Premier League, for the 2023 season.