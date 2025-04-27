Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield's wife Emily like post on Shilo Sanders signing UDFA deal with Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, supported Shilo Sanders being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Colorado safety player remained unpicked in the 2025 NFL draft but was later signed by the Buccs as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

The NFL shared the news about the selection of Shilo Sanders on its Instagram account. They posted a picture of Sanders along with the caption, which said:

"Colorado safety Shilo Sanders signing with Buccaneers as undrafted free agent. (via @rapsheet + @tompelissero)"

However, what caught the people's attention was Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, liking the post. Mayfield also plays for the Buccaneers, the team he joined in 2023, and his wife supported the new player joining the team.

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, liked Sanders being signed by the Buccaneers (Image source: Instagram/@nfl)

Former Tampa Bay quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also liked the post about Sanders signing for the team.

Tom Brady and others liked Sanders being signed by the Buccaneers (Image source: Instagram/@nfl)

In addition to them, Giants running back Tyrone Tracey Jr, NFL wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr also liked the post.

Shilo Sanders' father celebrates his son's selection in the NFL team

The 2025 NFL draft was full of surprises for the Sanders family. Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a round one pick, but was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, while Shilo was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shilo's father, Deion Sanders, celebrated his son's selection by the NFL teams. He joined Shilo on Twitch and danced with the newly signed NFL player.

Shilo's mother, Pilar, also celebrated the big moment. She posted a family picture on her Instagram account along with the caption:

"Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!"

Shilo, who played in the 2024 season for Colorado, made 17 solo tackles and assisted in 55, while his younger brother, Shedeur, was sensational and recorded 4,134 yards in passing.

Last season, both the Sanders boys played for Colorado, but moving ahead, they will be playing for different NFL teams.

